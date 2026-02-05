Hormonal contraceptives show differing heart risks among stressed women

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Massachusetts General HospitalFeb 5 2026

Antonia Seligowski, PhD, of the Neurocardiac Effects of Stress & Trauma Laboratory within the Department of Psychiatry at Mass General Brigham, is the senior author of a paper published in JAMA Network Open, "Hormonal contraceptive use, stress disorders, and cardiovascular and thrombotic risk in women."

Q: What challenges or unmet needs make this study important?

Over 400,000 women in the United States die each year from cardiovascular disease (CVD), the nation's leading cause of death. Stress is a major risk factor for CVD, and stress‑related psychiatric disorders like anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) are more common in women. Because of this, experts have called for more attention to be paid to sex‑specific factors that contribute to women's cardiovascular health.

One such factor is hormonal contraception, used by about 9.1 million women in the United States. Past research on these contraceptives-which work by introducing different amounts of hormones and suppressing natural estradiol and progesterone levels-has focused almost entirely on young, relatively healthy women. As a result, very little is known about how hormonal contraceptives affect women with stress‑related psychiatric disorders. To our knowledge, this study is the first to examine the combined effects of hormonal contraceptives and stress‑related disorders on cardiovascular or thrombosis risk. 

Q: What central question(s) were you investigating?

Our study, led by Jordan Thomas, PhD, of the University of Kansas, explored whether hormonal contraceptive use is linked to cardiovascular and thrombotic risk in women with and without stress‑related disorders. Specifically, we wanted to know if women with a history of depression, anxiety or PTSD who use hormonal contraceptives have a higher risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) or deep‑vein thrombosis than those without this mental health history.

Q: What methods or approach did you use?

We analyzed healthcare records from 31,824 women who consented to be part of the Mass General Brigham Biobank. Specifically, we looked for medical codes indicating diagnoses of stress‑related disorders, MACE and deep‑vein thrombosis, as well as prescriptions for hormonal contraceptives.

Related Stories

Q: What did you find?

For the majority of women, including those with a history of anxiety or depression, hormonal contraceptive use was associated with lower risk of MACE. However, this protective association was not seen in women with PTSD.

Although preliminary, these findings suggest that cardiovascular risk may vary among women who use hormonal contraceptives-especially differing for those with PTSD. If future studies confirm these results, clinicians may need to consider stress‑related psychiatric disorders when discussing hormonal contraceptive options with patients.

Q: Tell us about any follow-up studies you have planned to validate or build on these findings.

We hope to conduct a clinical study that collects new data on how specific hormonal contraceptive formulas relate to CVD risk factors in women, including blood pressure, vascular endothelial function and blood‑based clotting markers. We also plan to test whether these effects differ for women with and without stress‑related psychiatric disorders. Participants would return yearly for follow‑up visits to track clinical outcomes such as thrombotic events.

Source:

Massachusetts General Hospital

Journal reference:

Thomas, J. L., et al. (2026). Hormonal Contraceptive Use, Stress Disorders, and Cardiovascular and Thrombotic Risk in Women. JAMA Network Open. DOI: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2025.51878. https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2843285

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New card deck helps children manage stress and build resilience
Struggling to make ends meet may slow brain development in infants
Does motherhood influence brain aging? New research suggests a positive cognitive association
Endocrine-disrupting chemicals and adverse life events during pregnancy affect children's development
Neighborhood disadvantage accelerates biological aging through emotional distress
New review explores how stress uniquely affects children
Sedentary adulthood increases biological stress levels by middle age
Ashwagandha aids recovery without blunting training stress in athletes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Estrogen levels in the brain may play a role in women’s risk of stress-related memory problems