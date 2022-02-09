HORIBA Scientific Presenting Short Course on Rapid Analysis of Hemp/Cannabis and other Botanicals with Pittcon

February 9, 2022 – Piscataway, NJ HORIBA Scientific, a global leader in the production of high-performance spectroscopy systems and solutions, is presenting a short course with the Pittcon organization, entitled, “Rapid Analysis of Hemp/Cannabis and other Botanicals using Simultaneous Absorbance-Transmission and Fluorescence Excitation Emission Matrix (A-TEEM) Spectroscopy.”

The course will be held on Tuesday March 1, 2022 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM EST, and is being presented by Dr. Adam Gilmore, Applications Scientist with HORIBA Scientific.

Registration is now open. Information and registration can be found on the Pittcon site at: HEMP/Cannabis Short Course​​​​​​​

The course will focus on analytical methods necessary for proper QC of Hemp/Cannabis, dietary supplement ingredients and finished products to ensure both product quality and consumer safety. Dr. Gilmore will discuss spectroscopic analysis, including adsorption spectroscopy and fluorescence spectroscopy which has been used in a wide variety of applications such as in food science, water quality, pharma and biology.

The course will cover the use of simultaneous absorbance-transmission and fluorescence excitation emission matrix (A-TEEM) spectroscopy for ID and potency testing on Cannabis/Hemp and other ingredients. A-TEEM, a proven, rapid, cost effective alternative to HPLC, overcomes the most common problems associated with fluorescence spectroscopy, correcting for the inner filter effect, to improve fingerprinting capabilities. The course will also include a practical section that covers basic hardware and software theory and operation, sample handling protocols, data analysis and reporting.

Key applications will be described, including determining identity and potency, as well as screening of adulterant and/or contaminants in hemp/cannabis raw materials along with other ingredients found in a wide variety of industries such as food & beverage, pharma and dietary supplement. The course is targeted at researchers and scientists in the fields of natural products, formulations, food and beverages, agriculture, cosmetics, and regulatory agencies, to name a few.