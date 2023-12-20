Simplifying Dissolution Testing: Opt-Diss UV Fiber Optic System Software Rev. 3.20 Delivers Streamlined Processes and Expanded Capabilities

North Brunswick, NJ – Distek, Inc., a well-reputed leader in laboratory pharmaceutical instruments, is excited to announce the release of the latest software update for the Opt-Diss - In-Situ Fiber Optic UV System for Dissolution Testing: Version 3.20. This update introduces significant enhancements designed to streamline the dissolution testing process and expand the system's capabilities.

Image Credits: Distek Inc.

KEY UPDATES IN VERSION 3.20

Integrated Media Change/Addition: Analyzing tests employing changing or adding additional media during testing has been greatly simplified. Previously, for complex dosage forms like enteric-coated tablets, users had to run two separate methods and generate combined reports using third-party software. The new version automates this process. It introduces the use of pre and post-media change blanks, automatically pauses measurements for media changes, and generates a consolidated report with visual demarcation of media change instances.

Dosage Weight Correction Feature: This update allows for recording individual dosage weights, enabling the correction of % dissolved/concentration values for each dosage form. This feature is particularly beneficial for non-uniform dosage forms such as hand-pressed tablets, powder samples, and medical devices in early-stage research.

Run Automation for Complete Systems: For systems comprised of Distek baths equipped with a Dosage Auto-Dropper (DDS) option, complete run automation is now possible. Technicians can initiate the process with a simple start command. The software autonomously manages agitation and heating, dosage dropping at optimal media temperatures, and data collection, culminating in the automatic generation, storage, and optionally printing of final reports.

ENHANCED USABILITY AND EFFICIENCY

These updates significantly enhance the Opt-Diss functionality and user-friendliness, reinforcing its status as a vital tool in pharmaceutical and medical research and quality control laboratories. Our commitment to continuous innovation and improvement aims to meet the evolving needs of our users.

For more information or to upgrade to Version 3.20, contact our sales support team at [email protected].

ABOUT DISTEK, INC.

Distek engineers highly innovative, user-friendly instruments with advanced features. Our product range includes water bath and bathless dissolution systems, dissolution media preparation, in-situ fiber optic UV, bathless tablet disintegration and dissolution autosampling. Our bioprocessing solutions include the BIOne single-use bioreactor and the BIOne 1250 bioprocess control system for mammalian and microbial models.

Serving brand name, generic, and biosimilar drug manufacturers, CROs, CMOs, and more, Distek caters to a diverse market, including cultured foods, Nutraceuticals, agriculture, and government agencies. With ISO certification since 2002 and multiple patents, we ensure consistent service and continuous improvement.