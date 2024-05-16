Azenta opens the doors to its new genomics laboratory in Oxford, UK

Azenta, Inc. today announced the grand opening of the new Genomics Laboratory in Oxford, UK, expanding its global reach of GENEWIZ Multiomics & Synthesis Solutions further in the UK market. The new laboratory brings Azenta closer to UK-based researchers, providing advanced next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and a local team of top-tier scientists from Oxford.

Image Credit: Azenta, Inc.

"We're thrilled to open our Oxford laboratory, which allows us to bring state-of-the-art NGS technology to UK researchers," said Dr Ginger Zhou, President of Azenta’s Multiomics business unit. "This new facility not only strengthens our global footprint but also offers researchers access to local experts and cutting-edge resources. The Oxford team comprises some of the best minds in the field, all with deep roots in the local scientific community."

The opening event, held on April 25, 2024, featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a lab tour, and a celebratory reception with key stakeholders, including members of the local scientific community, distinguished guests, and Azenta executives.

This new lab represents our commitment to supporting UK researchers by delivering high-quality data faster, advancing research and development in critical fields such as diabetes, infectious diseases, Alzheimer's and more. We're excited about the energy, engagement, and collaboration with the scientific community, and we look forward to contributing to their success."

Dr David Buck, Director of Lab Services, Oxford

“Having an amazing genomics facility like the one Azenta has opened at our doorstep, allows us to work faster, achieving more in less time, with higher accuracy and for an effective cost. This helps us enhance discovery in medical research to patient benefit.” Said Dr. John Todd, Professor of Precision Medicine at the University of Oxford, who attended the opening event.

The Oxford Genomics Laboratory was created with customer convenience in mind. It offers a network of GENEWIZ collection points plus free-of-charge, same day dry ice sample collection in Oxford, and Cambridge, streamlining the sample submission process for researchers. The lab provides a comprehensive suite of NGS services; library preparation, sequencing, bioinformatics analysis with UK based data storage, plus soon to be, a range of DNA/RNA extraction capabilities, all backed by experienced Ph.D.-level study managers who guide projects from conception to delivery.

GENEWIZ from Azenta is equipped with the latest, cutting-edge NGS platforms globally to enable service users to stay at the forefront of scientific innovation. Some of these platforms include: Illumina NovaSeqTM X Plus, PacBio Revio, Oxford Nanopore Technologies GridION, PromethION 2 Solo, 10x Genomics Chromium X, Nanostring GeoMx® & nCounter®, and Olink® Protein Biomarker Detection.

