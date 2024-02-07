Rigaku Announces Grant Assistance Program to Help Support Illicit Narcotics Interdiction

Rigaku Analytical Devices today announced the launch of its new narcotics identification grant assistance program in partnership with Lexipol’s PoliceGrantsHelp.com. Rigaku’s new service is designed to provide law enforcement departments and agencies that qualify for Rigaku devices, but may not have the funding, with the resources required to successfully identify and apply for federal, state, corporate, and private grants to purchase these critical tools.

Rigaku’s handheld 1064 nm Raman CQL Series analyzers are now part of PoliceGrantsHelp.com. The Rigaku portfolio of handheld 1064 nm Raman analyzers are designed to deliver comprehensive analysis of unknown substances in the field. The CQL series is comprised of three variants to best fit the budget and performance needs of every department at a federal, state, county, and local level.

With a focus on illicit narcotics analysis, the CQL Narc-ID handheld Raman analyzer offers presumptive identification of narcotics, precursor chemicals, and cutting agents. The Rigaku CQL Gen-ID handheld Raman analyzer expands chemical threat analysis with a library that also includes more general threats, including explosives and general chemicals. To maximize chemical threat analysis response capability, including chemical warfare agents, Rigaku’s CQL Max-ID handheld Raman analyzer features the largest on-board library, that can identify of over 13,000 items including narcotics, explosives, toxic chemical industrial chemicals, chemical warfare agents (CWAs), and more.

The utilization of 1064 nm Raman technology means users can safely scan through translucent materials, minimizing the need to open any packaging or containers. The 1064nm wavelength also better handles fluorescence and allows a greater ability to identify dirty or mixed substances at the point of need, a common issue for older Raman technology. In addition, all Rigaku CQL Series Raman analyzers have the ability to detect non-visible substances with the optional QuickDetect feature.

“We’re very pleased to offer this grant assistance program to those departments who are in need of securing funding to procure equipment that will make our communities safer,” said Michael Brown, Global Director for Counter-Narcotics Technology. “The illicit street drug market has never been more dangerous, and it’s more critical than ever that our first responders and law enforcement personnel are equipped with technology that is going to provide real-time analysis of current and emerging chemical threats – with fast results at their fingertips.”

The Rigaku CQL Series is supported by Rigaku’s global sales and distribution channels. For more information, please visit: www.rigakuanalytical.com. Lexipol, is the leader in policy, training and wellness support for first responders and public servants.

PoliceGrantsHelp.com is a police department and law enforcement grant assistance program that features an extensive grant listing database, with information for federal, state, local, corporate, and private grant opportunities. It also offers assistance throughout the grant submission process, as well as options for customized grant writing services.