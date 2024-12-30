Kewaunee & NuAire: Market Leaders Join Forces to Revolutionize the Industry

We are thrilled to announce that NuAire has joined the Kewaunee Scientific Corporation family of companies. This partnership brings together two of the most renowned names in laboratory furnishings, combining world-class portfolios to create a powerhouse of innovation and expertise.

Image Credit: NuAire

Together, Kewaunee and NuAire offer a complete portfolio of furniture, fume hoods, biosafety cabinets, incubators and other products, as well as a century and a half of combined experience and each company’s network of worldwide sales partners.

“The partnership is a win-win for both organizations and our shared customers, leveraging the strengths of two market leaders,” says Bill Peters, President of NuAire.

This acquisition advances Kewaunee’s vision to serve as the global supplier of choice with customers in the lab furniture and infrastructure markets, enabling the company to empower scientific discoveries with unparalleled laboratory environments.

Thomas D. Hull III, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kewaunee, adds, “providing access to the combined organization’s portfolio enhances the value we bring to customers who are seeking comprehensive, turn-key solutions for crafting the environments where tomorrow’s breakthroughs will unfold.”

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation was founded in 1906 with the vision of producing a superior line of laboratory furniture. Kewaunee is a recognized global leader in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. These products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks. Kewaunee’s corporate headquarters are based in Statesville, North Carolina, home to three manufacturing facilities that cater to both domestic and international markets. Additionally, a manufacturing facility in Bangalore, India serves the local, Asian, and African markets.

Image Credit: NuAire

Founded in 1971, NuAire has become a leading brand in the biocontainment space, designing advanced airflow products tailored for applications such as research, diagnostics, drug compounding, and custom enclosures for lab automation equipment. NuAire manufactures CO 2 incubators and sells ultra-low freezers. Headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota, NuAire has established a global network of sales partners spanning North America, Europe, Asia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company’s legacy is built on delivering exceptional long-term value, unmatched configurability, and personalized after-sales support. NuAire also actively contributes its expertise to industry associations and supports biosafety education through financial and professional engagement.

NuAire and Kewaunee will continue to pursue a common mission of advancing science through innovative, total lab solutions. Stay tuned for more updates as we embark on this exciting journey together.