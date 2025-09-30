HORIBA announces a new, entry-level multimodal characterization system for true simultaneous colocalized measurements

PISCATAWAY, NJ — March 4, 2025 — HORIBA, a global leader in analytical and measurement technologies, proudly announces the launch of the SignatureSPM™, a new, multimodal characterization system built on an automated Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) platform and integrated with a Raman/photoluminescence spectrometer. This innovative system enables simultaneous, colocalized measurements and delivers unparalleled insights into the physical and chemical properties of materials.

Image Credit: HORIBA Scientific UK

SignatureSPM offers comprehensive analyses of topographic, mechanical, electrical, magnetic, optical, and chemical data in a single, real-time measurement. This integrated solution requires less sample handling and provides faster colocalized data acquisition which streamlines workflow and provides results in less time.

The SignatureSPM combines AFM with Raman and photoluminescence spectroscopy to enhance chemical identification. It is easy to use, has a minimal learning curve enabling users to start measurements in under five minutes. Its stability, speed, and ease of use make it ideal for nanotechnology research and material characterization.

The SignatureSPM is based on the proven performance of the SmartSPM software that combines an AFM scanner, NIR feedback laser, full automation of AFM probe alignment, tip approach and AFM feedback optimization, including the dynamic scan rate adjustment without the image distortion.

The SignatureSPM’s AFM can perform large scans and molecular resolution, prioritizing stability through fast response time, low noise, low drift, and metrological traceability. Control algorithms, supported by the digital controller, enable unprecedented scanning speeds and high-resolution imaging, even during online speed changes.

Combining AFM with Raman spectroscopy and photoluminescence allows for simultaneous analysis of a material's surface topography, chemical composition, and electronic properties at the nanoscale. This provides a comprehensive understanding of a sample's structure and functionality with precise spatial correlation between the different data types, which is particularly useful in fields like materials science, chemistry, biology, nanotechnology, semiconductor research, and life sciences. Critically, the NIR feedback allows true light-on / light-off measurements for photosensitive materials.

SignatureSPM has fully integrated multiple AFM modes including:

Kelvin Probe Microscopy

Piezo Response Force Microscopy

Magnetic Force Microscopy

Nanolithography

Force-Curve Measurements

“The design of the SignatureSPM was driven by HORIBA’s commitment to develop innovative analytical and automation solutions that address the needs of scientists and researchers,” said Joao-Lucas Rangel, AFM & AFM-Raman Product Manager at HORIBA. “The SignatureSPM will enable precise, multimodal measurements, making it a highly relevant tool for cutting-edge research.”

For more information about the new SignatureSPM Multimodal Characterization system, please go to HORIBA.com