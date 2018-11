Asynt has introduced the DrySyn OCTO Mini Conversion Kit to enable chemists to efficiently sample reactions performed using their DrySyn OCTO 8-position parallel synthesizer.

The DrySyn OCTO is a compact, entry-level parallel synthesizer for chemists wishing to conduct synthetic reactions under an inert atmosphere with temperature control and powerful magnetic stirring.

The new Mini Conversion Kit lets you quickly adapt a standard DrySyn OCTO unit for use with shorter length reaction tubes, enabling faster reaction sampling with disposable needles.

Therefore, using the conversion kit, a standard DrySyn OCTO can provide a simple solution for both sampling and reflux applications.