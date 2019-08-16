DrySyn Spiral Evaporator helps streamline synthetic organic methods development

The DrySyn Spiral Evaporator from Asynt is enabling the Cresswell Group within the Department of Chemistry at the University of Bath (UK) to improve and streamline many aspects of their synthetic organic methods development.

The DrySyn Spiral Evaporator from Asynt allows users to vacuum down up to four different samples at a time, streamlining work-up procedures for multiple reactions

The research activities of the Cresswell Group are focused on new reaction development, and the exploitation of novel or underutilized reactivity, catalysis, or reactive intermediates to solve longstanding problems in organic synthesis. Current major projects are centered on visible light photoredox catalysis and include developing new methods for nucleophilic borylation as well as investigating visible light-mediated alkyl-alkyl cross-coupling and visible light-mediated C(sp3)-H functionalization reactions.

Dr Alex Cresswell, Head of the Group commented:

My lab is focused on the development and mechanistic understanding of new catalytic methods for organic synthesis. Our recent purchase of the DrySyn Spiral Evaporator from Asynt has been greatly advantageous, as it allows us to vacuum down up to four different samples at a time, streamlining work-up procedures for multiple reactions. It saves so much time, and there is no need to worry about bumping. It removes all of the hassle associated with concentrating samples directly into vials, which you cannot easily attach to equipment such as rotary evaporators. Taking off high-boiling solvents like DMF and DMSO is another big plus. The DrySyn Spiral Evaporator has had heavy use since its arrival in our lab - it is not uncommon for my group to be queuing up to use it!".

The DrySyn Spiral Evaporator is a compact system offering rapid concentration of even high boiling solvents such as DMSO, DMF or water, without the need to heat to high temperatures. Using the DrySyn Spiral Evaporator enables scientists to concentrate or dry samples directly from any tube or vial (up to 24mm neck diameter) in DrySyn reaction vial inserts, up to 4 samples at a time, all within the footprint of a hotplate. Combining the proven safety benefits of DrySyn with patented spiral plug evaporation technology, the DrySyn Spiral Evaporator offers fast and effective parallel evaporation in tubes or vials without solvent bumping thereby eliminating sample cross contamination. Other advantages of the DrySyn Spiral Evaporator include its ease of use, employment of mild conditions for temperature sensitive compounds and efficient recovery of small quantity samples.

