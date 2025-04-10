Expansion of compact oil-free temperature controlled parallel overhead stirring system that’s ideal for screening

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

Asynt announce key change to novel parallel overhead stirring platform, DrySyn Vortex, enabling flexible use of common laboratory glassware for up to three flasks/beakers in a tiny footprint.

Asynt have launched a comprehensive new range of DrySyn Vortex kits to enable use with common international glassware fitting sizes. Users can now choose from B24 or B29 fittings as standard throughout the range.

Designed to combat common problems in the lab such as overhead stirring for more viscous materials or where heterogeneous systems are used, the DrySyn Vortex platform is also ideal for those using materials unsuitable for agitation with magnetic stirrer bars due to their grinding effect.

All models of the DrySyn Vortex have a compact footprint and are compatible with standard glassware with B24 or B29 fittings, and with all major brands of overhead stirrer, enabling scientists to effectively triple the workload attributed to each overhead stirrer motor and work both more efficiently and sustainably. This space-saving design is ideal for reaction screening or performing multiple reactions simultaneously.

The hardwearing DrySyn Vortex system works by utilizing a robust maintenance-free mechanical gearbox to engage a single motor, enabling it to stir in three positions simultaneously. This gearbox can be easily adjusted by the user to provide more powerful stirring via a reduction drive or achieve better performance when using lower power overhead stirrers. Users can also easily swap out their preferred stirrer shaft/head to suit their requirements.

Related Stories

The DrySyn Vortex range encompasses three different models:

  • DrySyn Vortex Kit: suitable for up to 3 x 500 mL round bottom flasks up to B29
  • DrySyn Vortex Blend: suitable for up to 3 x 600 mL beakers
  • DrySyn Vortex Temperature Controlled System: suitable for up to 3 x 500 mL round bottom flasks up to B29, allows active cooling or heating to maintain a constant solution temperature, facilitating controlled ramping to reduce overshoot. With precise temperature control from ambient to 150 °C as standard, or -30 °C to 150 °C by using optional DrySyn SnowStorm MULTI inserts and a suitable circulator, the system is highly versatile and efficient. 

Keen to enable users to work more efficiently and therefore more sustainably, the Asynt team are thrilled to share this improved range worldwide.

Source:

Asynt

Posted in: Device / Technology News

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Asynt. (2025, April 10). Expansion of compact oil-free temperature controlled parallel overhead stirring system that’s ideal for screening. News-Medical. Retrieved on April 10, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250410/Expansion-of-compact-oil-free-temperature-controlled-parallel-overhead-stirring-system-thate28099s-ideal-for-screening.aspx.

  • MLA

    Asynt. "Expansion of compact oil-free temperature controlled parallel overhead stirring system that’s ideal for screening". News-Medical. 10 April 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250410/Expansion-of-compact-oil-free-temperature-controlled-parallel-overhead-stirring-system-thate28099s-ideal-for-screening.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Asynt. "Expansion of compact oil-free temperature controlled parallel overhead stirring system that’s ideal for screening". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250410/Expansion-of-compact-oil-free-temperature-controlled-parallel-overhead-stirring-system-thate28099s-ideal-for-screening.aspx. (accessed April 10, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Asynt. 2025. Expansion of compact oil-free temperature controlled parallel overhead stirring system that’s ideal for screening. News-Medical, viewed 10 April 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250410/Expansion-of-compact-oil-free-temperature-controlled-parallel-overhead-stirring-system-thate28099s-ideal-for-screening.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Green replacement for water cooled condensers
Custom Parallel Reactor improves development of novel catalysts
Secure clamping of parallel chemistry apparatus
Industry & academia combine to support synthesis of squaric acid monoamides as building blocks for drug discovery
Industry & academia combine to support synthesis of squaric acid monoamides as building blocks for drug discovery
Asynt Inc. expands global presence with new USA office in San Francisco Bay Area
Advanced Catalysts for Biomass Transformation
Photocatalysed flow method accelerates synthesis of potent MC4R antagonist

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Photosynthesis of Chiral Building Blocks for Drug Discovery