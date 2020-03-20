Secure clamping of parallel chemistry apparatus

Designed for chemists undertaking parallel syntheses the Asynt DrySyn 3-Position Clamp enables secure clamping of up to three round bottom flasks or condensers to a standard boss head. With three sizes of the 3-Position Clamp available, to suit DrySyn MULTI-E, MULTI-M and MULTI-S heating block systems, these devices are also perfect to use with the Asynt CondenSyn range of waterless air condensers.

Each DrySyn 3-Position Clamp incorporates a novel fast grip / release mechanism that minimises set-up time, whilst the unique overall design enables the easy simultaneous removal of all three reactions from the heat source should the need arise. Durably constructed from aluminium and stainless steel, with a replaceable rubber covering - the compact and affordably priced DrySyn 3-Position Clamp is available in a range of sizes to securely hold condensers and round bottom flasks from 5 mL to 500 mL.