GBBO finalist and chemist Dr Josh Smalley to headline live edible chemistry demo at CHEMUK 2025

Asynt is delighted to announce a unique and inspiring live demo at this year’s highly anticipated CHEMUK exhibition, taking place on 21st–22nd May 2025 at the NEC, Birmingham. Visitors to Stand H102 on day two will be treated to a special “edible chemistry” demo, presented by Dr Josh Smalley, chemist, science communicator, and finalist on The Great British Bake Off.

Image Credit: Asynt

Dr Josh, based at the University of Leicester, is the founder of the Science Kitchen — an innovative initiative combining his expertise in chemistry with a passion for baking. Known for his ability to engage both young people and adults with the wonders of chemistry in everyday life, he brings a fresh perspective to the chemistry community through his lively and accessible approach.

In collaboration with Asynt, a leading provider of sustainable laboratory solutions, Dr Josh will bring chemistry to life with a live demo that explores the delicious chemistry behind some gorgeous chocolate creations. This interactive session will delve into the reactions, transformations, and principles at play in the kitchen — highlighting how chemistry plays a vital role far beyond the lab.

We are incredibly proud to be working in partnership with Josh, both supporting his work in the Science Kitchen and with Asynt at CHEMUK 2025,” Martyn Fordham, Managing Director, Asynt

“His creativity and passion for both science and communication align perfectly with our own mission to make chemistry more engaging, sustainable, and accessible. We can’t wait to share this exciting experience with visitors to our stand – some of the team aren’t sure about sharing the chocolate creations, though!”

This lively and educational demo is a must-see for anyone interested in science, baking, or how chemistry shapes the world around us. Asynt warmly invites all attendees to Stand H102 to witness this unique fusion of culinary art and chemical science.

Admission to CHEMUK is free, and registration is now open for all industry professionals and local visitors. With over 400 exhibitors and a packed programme of talks, CHEMUK 2025 promises to be the UK’s leading chemistry and chemical processing industry event.