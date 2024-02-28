Asynt Inc. expands global presence with new USA office in San Francisco Bay Area

Asynt, a provider of innovative technologies and services for scientific research, is excited to announce the opening of its new office in the San Francisco Bay Area, California. This strategic move marks a significant step forward in Asynt's commitment to serving its North American clientele more effectively.

Left: Rob Maddox, Asynt Inc. CEO and President. Right: Martyn Fordham, Asynt Inc. Vice President. Image Credit: Asynt

The San Francisco Bay Area is an ideal location for Asynt's expansion due to its strategic geographical advantages. This move will enable Asynt to streamline operations, stock inventory locally, and significantly reduce delivery times to customers across North America.

Heading the USA operations as CEO and President is Rob Maddox, who brings a wealth of experience to the role. Rob will be instrumental in managing the day-to-day operations of the US office and will play a crucial role in establishing and expanding Asynt's footprint in the North American market.

Asynt's decision to open a new office in the San Francisco Bay Area aligns perfectly with our commitment to better serve our growing customer base in North America. We are strategically positioned to offer more efficient logistics and quicker access to our innovative tools, ultimately providing our customers with an enhanced experience." Rob Maddox

Asynt is renowned for its novel approach to developing chemistry equipment with safety and sustainability at its core. The company's unique range of innovative products such as the DrySyn line; a clean safe alternative to oil baths and heating mantles, and the waterless air-cooled CondenSyn, are ideally suited to address the evolving needs of the North American market, making Asynt a valuable partner for research and development efforts in the region.

The Bay Area office will serve as a hub for Asynt's North American operations, providing a central location to collaborate with customers, distributors, and partners. Asynt is confident that this strategic move will contribute to the company's continued growth and success on a global scale.