Novel CondenSyn distillation system minimizes water usage in chemistry labs

June 5, 2018

Asynt in partnership with the University of East Anglia (Norwich, UK) has developed the new CondenSyn Distillation Adapter as an aid to chemistry labs worldwide seeking to go water-free.

The new adapter allows chemists to use the CondenSyn air condenser in a vertical orientation for distillation purposes. Available as a complete air reflux / distillation condensing system, or as an add-on to existing CondenSyn users, the CondenSyn distillation system is easy to set-up, simple to use and offers a fast payback due to the cost of the water saved.

Matthew Bennett, a senior technician in the Faculty of Science at UEA, commented:

We purchased the CondenSyn as part of our ‘SmartCondensing’ initiative which aims to minimize water usage in our teaching laboratories. We initially used the CondenSyn for traditional reflux however, in order to fulfill our ambition of going completely water free (zero use of water condensers), we worked with Asynt to adapt the CondenSyn to work in distillation experiments too. After a period of extensive testing we have demonstrated that the CondenSyn distillation adapter is extremely effective."

Using this novel air distillation system - UEA has been able to save 15,000 liters of water / year in its undergraduate practical experiments. Using the CondenSyn air condenser for reflux experiments extends the total water saving to over 60,000 liters / year.

