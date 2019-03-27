Asynt launches versatile high pressure parallel reactor system

Asynt announce the launch of the Multicell PLUS - a high pressure parallel reactor system with a wide choice of configurations for optimized screening of chemical reactions.

Constructed as standard from durable 316 stainless steel - the Multicell PLUS is an affordable, compact device that, depending on the configuration chosen, can be used to screen 4, 6, 8 or 10 parallel reactions. A choice of cell size allows the user to perform reactions in parallel with volumes ranging from 30 to 100 ml, at pressures of up to 100 bar and temperatures of 300 °C. The Multicell PLUS can be used simply with a hotplate stirrer, for heating only, or can be upgraded to allow for individual heating of every reactor cell. For applications requiring sub-ambient temperatures the Multicell Plus can be supplied with connections for an external circulator.

The key feature of the Multicell PLUS is that, despite the small footprint, each reactor cell is supplied with multiple inlet/outlet ports to allow for individual optimization of the reactor configuration.

There are a wide variety of options available to customize the Multicell PLUS including, but not limited to, multi zone heating, individual overhead stirrer drives, cell charging and sampling apparatus, as well as cell-to-cell isolation to allow for differing chemistries and reaction conditions to be employed without the risk of cross-contamination. Drawing upon its skilled engineers – Asynt can also supply their versatile high-pressure parallel reactor from alternative materials including Hastelloy, Inconel, Titanium and alloy steels, allowing for greater heat capacity and use with particularly corrosive or caustic chemicals.

Each Multicell PLUS reactor is extremely easy to set-up and use, with a simple and innovative tool-free closure mechanism. All Asynt high pressure reactors conform to a wide range of national and international safety standards, including the Pressure Equipment Directive 97/23/EC (PED), Pressure Systems Safety Regulations 2000 (PSSR) and British Compressed Gases CP4 Rev2 (1998).