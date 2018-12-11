The Microbiome Movement announce Microbiotica as official industry partner

In the lead up the 3rd Microbiome Movement – Drug Development Europe 2019 in Paris this coming January (28 -30), the Microbiome Movement are delighted to announce that Microbiotica, a leading player in microbiome-based therapeutics, have joined the Microbiome Movement as an official Industry Partner.

Founded in December 2016, Microbiotica was formed out of the Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute in Cambridge, UK and is centred around ground-breaking research led by Dr. Trevor Lawley, covering both novel bacterial therapeutics and patient diagnostics. In 2018, Microbiotica entered in a multi-year strategic collaboration with Genentech to support the develop of microbiome-based biomarkers for IBD.

Dr. Trevor Lawley, CSO at Microbiotica will be delivering a presentation entitled “Precision Metagenomics Microbiome Analysis in Personalised Medicine” and Mike Romanos, CEO at Microbiotica will sharing his expertise in a panel discussion entitled “New Perspectives on Pharma & Biotech Partnerships in the Microbiome”.

Join over 150 leading researchers from the pharmaceutical community to discuss the challenges and opportunities in the discovery, development and commercialization of microbiome-based therapeutics, biomarkers and diagnostics.