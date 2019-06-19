Harnessing the power of skin microbiome to develop new therapeutics

As scientific researchers continue to investigate the complexities of the skin microbiome, our mission for the 2nd Microbiome Movement – Skin Health & Dermatology Summit is simple: Build a collaborative forum that unites forward thinking academic, dermatological & cosmetic researchers, and lay out the foundational framework around the unique scientific and translational challenges involved in developing and commercializing solutions that modify the skin microbiome to treat disease (therapeutics) or support overall skin health (cosmetics).

Our conversations have highlighted that although a strong commercial opportunity exists, there are critical areas of basic science that need addressing including study design to elucidate host-microbiome interactions, selecting the right tools to make clear correlations between microbial dysbiosis and skin disease and standardization of sample collection and analysis.

Just some of our expert speakers already confirmed include:

Greg Hillebrand, Senior Principal, Research Scientist, AMWAY

Alex Goddard, VP, Research & Development, AOBiome

Travis Whitfill, CSO, Azitra Inc.

Audrey Gueniche, Senior Clinical Expert, Advanced Research, L’Oréal Research & Innovation

Sharon Blinkoff, Senior Counsel, Locke Lord & Independent Cosmetic Manufacturers and Distributors (ICMAD)

Mark Wilson, Co-Founder & CEO, MatriSys Bioscience

Elizaveta (Lisa) Freinkman, Staff Scientist, Metabolon

Eva Berkes, Principal, Co-Founder & CSO, Quorum Innovations

Amina Bouslimani, Assistant Project Scientist, Dorrestein’s Lab, UC San Diego

Ally Perlina, Director of Translational Science, Viome

If you’re keen to make sense of skin microbiome science, join over 100+ scientifically-driven researchers from academia, biopharma and the cosmetic community to help you discover, translate and commercialize breakthrough therapeutics or cosmetics that improve skin health.

Click here to see the full program and speaker line-up: https://ter.li/9ik4ds

We hope you can join us. News Medical Life Sciences readers receive an exclusive 10% discount to attend our Microbiome Movement events. Simply quote VIP Code 13029NMLS at checkout to receive your discount.