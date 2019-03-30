Bruker acquires cloud-based scientific software provider Arxspan

Mar 30 2019
Bruker Corporation today announced that it has acquired Arxspan LLC, a provider of cloud-based scientific software and workflow solutions, based in Southborough, Massachusetts. Arxspan is known for its line of cloud-based products for the management of research data under the Arxlab® brand. The company has a focus on serving pharmaceutical and biopharma customers. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.
Bruker can now provide a range of software tools for customers in the chemistry, pharmaceutical, biopharma and analytical laboratory markets. Together with the Mestrelab strategic partnership and majority investment, the acquisition of Arxspan will allow Bruker to offer state-of-the-art chemistry and biopharma software tools, supporting discovery and development.
Commenting on the acquisition, Dr. Falko Busse, Group President for Bruker Biospin, stated:
The Arxspan acquisition, coupled with our strategic partnership with Mestrelab, positions Bruker firmly in the field of cloud-based, scientific software for our chemistry and pharma customers. Bruker is committed to providing intuitive end-to-end solutions that make analysis and knowledge extraction in scientific research faster and easier. Our new software solutions enable our biopharma customers to increase their productivity in drug discovery and development."
"Peter Rosati, the CEO and a co-founder of Arxspan, commented:
We are excited that Arxspan is now part of a leading global life science tools company. The merger with Bruker will increase our footprint and help us support and grow our increasingly global customer base. We are focused on showing immediate benefits of the merger to our pharma and biopharma customers. Arxspan's proven enterprise SaaS platform will be a solid foundation for Bruker's chemistry and biology informatics offerings."