Bruker acquires cloud-based scientific software provider Arxspan

Bruker Corporation today announced that it has acquired Arxspan LLC, a provider of cloud-based scientific software and workflow solutions, based in Southborough, Massachusetts. Arxspan is known for its line of cloud-based products for the management of research data under the Arxlab® brand. The company has a focus on serving pharmaceutical and biopharma customers. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Bruker can now provide a range of software tools for customers in the chemistry, pharmaceutical, biopharma and analytical laboratory markets. Together with the Mestrelab strategic partnership and majority investment, the acquisition of Arxspan will allow Bruker to offer state-of-the-art chemistry and biopharma software tools, supporting discovery and development.

Commenting on the acquisition, Dr. Falko Busse, Group President for Bruker Biospin, stated:

The Arxspan acquisition, coupled with our strategic partnership with Mestrelab, positions Bruker firmly in the field of cloud-based, scientific software for our chemistry and pharma customers. Bruker is committed to providing intuitive end-to-end solutions that make analysis and knowledge extraction in scientific research faster and easier. Our new software solutions enable our biopharma customers to increase their productivity in drug discovery and development."

"Peter Rosati, the CEO and a co-founder of Arxspan, commented: