Bruker BioSpin group introduces new online platform to connect NMR scientists and advance NMR research in Europe

Bruker BioSpin announces the introduction of Connexus® in Europe – a cloud-based collaboration platform that connects nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) scientists in need of analytical services and data evaluation expertise with NMR laboratories with available capabilities. By bringing the interested parties together, Connexus offers clients new access to previously inaccessible high-performance NMR technology and tools, while maximizing instrument productivity for laboratories providing analytical services.

Connexus user interface providing access to cloud based NMR capacity sharing. Image Credit: Bruker BioSpin - NMR, EPR and Imaging - Academia

By joining the Connexus Platform, academic and industry clients can now benefit from the latest technological advances and scientific instruments. Whether scientists are experiencing long queues at their own instruments or they lack the infrastructure, time, or expertise required for a particular project, they can now select and connect with a suitable provider based on analysis needs, location, and price. Connexus therefore alleviates the technological and capacity constraints that scientists may face and can help clients advance their research and analyses.

Participating laboratories, or service providers, can maximize their instrument uptime by providing analytical services to clients in need, thereby reducing the total cost of ownership (TCO) of an instrument. The additional income generated by joining Connexus provides an opportunity to optimize laboratory tools, processes and infrastructure. Finally, joining the Connexus network opens the door to developing a community of scientists, allowing members to collaborate, gain exposure to cutting-edge research, and advance scientific discoveries.

Connexus is the first commercially available platform of its kind offering a convenient and connected end-to-end workflow, from client requests to sample transport, uploading results and completing payments. Service providers and clients benefit from intra-platform interactions and seamless transactions. All communications and data are fully encrypted in the secure and user-friendly cloud-based software, which can be accessed from any browser without the need for time-consuming installations or updates.

Bruker is widely regarded as a leader in analytical Magnetic Resonance instrumentation and tools, products and solutions. To complement our offerings to our customers, we continue to develop our digital capabilities to support the rapidly changing needs of the scientific community, especially in the post-COVID era. Connexus represents an important step in our vision of a digitally conscious total solution provider beyond instruments and a trusted business partner for our customers and the markets we serve.” Dr. Falko Busse, President, Bruker BioSpin Group

The Connexus rollout will initially start with a dedicated introductory program in European countries.

Connexus is secured by the RFC 7519 authentication standard, meets the requirements of the FIPS 140-2 security standard and fully complies with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

For more information on Connexus please visit: www.bruker.com/connexus