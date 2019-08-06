2019 Cannabis Science Conference West celebrity plenary session announcement

The CSC Events team is thrilled to announce that Amazon John Easterling with special guest, Olivia Newton-John will be joining us as our 2019 Cannabis Science Conference West Plenary Speakers. John and Olivia will discuss their personal journey together- a story of plant medicine and healing.

Amazon John and Olivia are the perfect duo to deliver our 2019 CSC West plenary address. It has been an absolute honor getting to know them and their family over the past couple of years. Their passion for medical cannabis and helping others shines brightly through them. I know that our attendees will absolutely love hearing about their own personal journey with cannabis." Joshua Crossney, CEO & Founder, CSC Events, LLC.

Why attend the 2019 CSC West?

World's largest, most technical and fastest growing scientific & medical cannabis event

Three distinct tracks devoted to Analytical Science, Medical Cannabis and Cultivation Science

3,500+ global attendees expected

100+ expert presenters from the fields of cannabis science, medicine & cultivation

170+ exhibiting vendors

Interactive poster sessions within exhibit hall

Networking mixer in exhibit hall

Canna Boot Camp (pre-conference workshop on Sept 4th - separately ticketed event)

2019 CSC West ticketing information

EARLY BIRD EXHIBITS ONLY (NO ORAL PRESENTATIONS)

Sept. 5th & 6th, 2019

This pass is good for September 5th and 6th with exhibit hall only access. This pass DOES NOT include oral presentations in the Analytical, Medical, Cultivation and Pharmaceutical oral sessions. Also, this exhibit-only ticket DOES NOT include access to the offsite Canna Boot Camp hands-on workshop on September 4th.

EARLY BIRD FULL ACCESS (EXHIBITS & ORAL PRESENTATIONS)

Sept. 5th & 6th, 2019

This pass is good for September 5th and 6th with Full Access to exhibit hall and all oral and poster presentations. This pass done NOT include access to the full-day, hands-on Canna Boot Camp on September 4th.

Canna Boot Camp

September 4th, 2019

Please join us for the pre-conference Canna Boot Camp hosted offsite! Canna Boot Camp is our full-day workshop that covers a wide range of cannabis science topics from Cultivation, Pre-Processing, Sample Prep, Analytical Testing, Extraction and Edibles Manufacturing. CSC Founding and Diamond Sponsors work together to educate attendees in an interactive, workshop setting. The full-day Canna Boot Camp will be held on September 4th (location details will be sent to all ticket holders). This workshop is NOT at the Oregon Convention Center. This ticket does not include access to the 2019 Cannabis Science Conference on September 5th and 6th (these tickets are sold separately)

Lunch will be provided. Transportation to and from the Canna Boot Camp will be provided from the CSC host hotels at scheduled departure times only.

This event sells out every year!

Limited sponsorship & exhibition opportunities available

Don't wait to reserve your booth space. The 2019 Cannabis Science Conference West exhibit hall is almost full.

Join us and over 200 vendors at the world's largest scientific cannabis event. Build and reinforce brand recognition and meet world leading scientists and purchasers.

Hotel accommodations for 2019 CSC West

Don't wait to book your rooms. The deadline to book rooms in our block with our special CSC Discount is August 10th.

Cutoff date is August 10th, 2019