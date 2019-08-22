Short course webinar: Analytical data treatment using the Excel Analysis ToolPak

You're in luck! Pittcon is offering a short course webinar with Dr. Mark Stauffer on September 19th from 9:00 am to 11:00 am IST.

This online Short Course will explore the use of the Analysis ToolPak, a Microsoft® Excel™ add-in for analysis of data and results from quantitative chemical analyses. The Analysis ToolPak contains several data analysis tools for mathematical and statistical treatment of data and results from analytical experiments.

Among the analysis tools to be covered in this course are a descriptive statistics tool for obtaining basic statistics (e.g., mean, standard deviation, confidence interval) for datasets, tools for two-sample significance testing (e.g., the t test, F test, and z test), tools for one-way and two-way analysis of variance (i.e., ANOVA), and a regression tool for workup of calibration data from analytical methods.

A basic operational knowledge of Excel™ is assumed. Participants will engage in spreadsheet setup and use the Analysis ToolPak to perform statistical analysis of datasets provided by the instructor. Participants will also receive materials relevant to the course.

Pittcon

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
