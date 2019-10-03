Pittcon 2020 Wallace H. Coulter Lecture announced

Pittcon is honored to announce Professor John A. Rogers as the 2020 Wallace H. Coulter Lecturer. The 2020 Coulter Lecture is entitled Soft, Skin-interfaced Microfluid Systems for Capture and Analysis of Sweat. The topic follows Dr. Rogers’ research, which emphasizes such themes as nano-fabrication, techniques for unusual electronic and photonic devices, and bio-integrated and bio-inspired systems.

Dr. Rogers is the Louis Simpson and Kimberly Querrey Professor of Materials Science and Engineering, Biomedical Engineering and Medicine at Northwestern University, where he is also Director of the newly endowed Center for Bio-Integrated Electronics.

Rogers’ research has been recognized through many awards, including a MacArthur Fellowship, the Lemelson-MIT Prize, and the Smithsonian Award for American Ingenuity in the Physical Sciences. Most recently, he was awarded the Benjamin Franklin Medal from the Franklin Institute.

Rogers has published more than 650 papers and is credited as an inventor on over 100 patents and patent applications. He is a member of the National Academy of Engineering, the National Academy of Sciences, and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. He obtained BA and BS degrees in chemistry and physics from the University of Texas, Austin, and received his PhD in physical chemistry from MIT.

The Wallace H. Coulter Lecture is a distinct feature of the annual Pittcon conference and exposition. The lecture is part of a larger technical program that works to keep the greater scientific community informed on the latest research and developments, presented from top scientists around the world. The program features more than 2,000 technical sessions focusing on a range of scientific applications and methodologies. The 2020 Coulter Lecture is scheduled to begin at 5:00 pm on March 2, 2020, in Chicago, IL, taking place at the city’s McCormick Place convention center during Pittcon’s annual conference and exposition.

Pittcon is the premier annual conference and exposition on laboratory science. Proceeds from Pittcon fund science education and outreach at all levels – kindergarten through doctorate and beyond. Pittcon donates more than one million dollars annually to provide financial and other support for various science outreach activities, including science equipment grants, research grants, scholarships and internships for students, awards to teachers and professors, and grants to public science centers, libraries, and museums.