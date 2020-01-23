Ncardia and Bluerock Therapeutics announce collaboration agreement and licensing of process development technologies for the manufacture of iPSC-derived cardiomyocytes

Jan 23 2020
Ncardia and BlueRock Therapeutics today announced an agreement covering process development technologies for the manufacture of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cardiomyocytes. Under the terms of the agreement, Bluerock gains access to Ncardia’s large-scale production processes and intellectual property for the production of iPSC-derived cardiomyocytes for therapeutic use.
“BlueRock is a leader in the field of cell therapy and our collaboration is a perfect match of mission and capabilities. This relationship allows us to utilize our experience in iPSC process development to help advance potential cell therapies for cardiac diseases,” said Stefan Braam, CEO of Ncardia.
There are hundreds of millions of people worldwide that suffer from degenerative cardiovascular disease where the root cause is the loss of healthy heart muscle cells, and where medical treatment options are limited. BlueRock’s authentic cellular therapy is a novel approach that has the potential to transform the lives of patients, but will require the manufacture of our cell therapies at unprecedented scale. The Ncardia team has developed key technologies related to this scale-up challenge, and we are pleased to work with them as we advance BlueRock’s novel CELL+GENE platform towards the clinic and those patients in need.”
Emile Nuwaysir, President and CEO, BlueRock Therapeutics