Ncardia and Bluerock Therapeutics announce collaboration agreement and licensing of process development technologies for the manufacture of iPSC-derived cardiomyocytes

Ncardia and BlueRock Therapeutics today announced an agreement covering process development technologies for the manufacture of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cardiomyocytes. Under the terms of the agreement, Bluerock gains access to Ncardia’s large-scale production processes and intellectual property for the production of iPSC-derived cardiomyocytes for therapeutic use.

“BlueRock is a leader in the field of cell therapy and our collaboration is a perfect match of mission and capabilities. This relationship allows us to utilize our experience in iPSC process development to help advance potential cell therapies for cardiac diseases,” said Stefan Braam, CEO of Ncardia.