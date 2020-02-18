Simplifying Progress: Sartorius sharpens its brand focus

New brand promise, new logo, new colors – Sartorius looks different today. A leading international partner of life science research and the biopharmaceutical industry, the company has revised its brand look. At the focus of this relaunch is Sartorius’ new brand promise that it summarizes in its new claim: Simplifying Progress. With its products and technologies, the company aims to simplify its customers’ work and thus help them to achieve medical progress and make innovative medicines available faster. Sartorius has also revised its visuals, launched a new logo and consolidated its profile at the subgroup and division levels to underscore its new brand claim.

Sartorius has evolved over the past 20 years into a different company, especially considering what we have contributed in promoting the development and manufacture of advanced biopharmaceuticals. At the same time, the requirements of our customers worldwide are significantly changing and our competitive environment is also moving. The Sartorius brand needs to embed the appropriate key messages in the minds of our customers; namely, that we give them powerful tools to discover and develop medical drugs faster and more simply and to manufacture medications more efficiently. In this way, we are contributing toward accelerating the availability of new medications to a wider range of patients. And, after all, it is also part of our brand promise that we make it easy for our customers to work with us.”

Joachim Kreuzburg, Sartorius CEO and Executive Board Chairman

The entire rebranding will take some time to complete as Sartorius has decided on a gradual and environmentally friendly change-over process. Over the next few months, its new brand design will be extended to all Sartorius products. The product brands of both divisions, such as ambr®, IncuCyte®, BIOSTAT® and Cubis®, will continue to be used.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

