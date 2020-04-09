Annual Donations, Activities Support Science Education and Outreach

Many within the scientific community and beyond know that Pittcon is the premier annual conference and exposition on laboratory science. Pittcon has provided a collaborative, direct-access environment to the people who make laboratory and research decisions – the scientists, the purchasers, the directors, the owners. What many do not know is that Pittcon, as a non-profit organization, donates approximately $1,000,000 annually to science education and outreach.

Since 1950, the Pittsburgh Conference (Pittcon) has been organized and operated by volunteers from two groups - the Spectroscopy Society of Pittsburgh (SSP) and the Society of Analytical Chemists of Pittsburgh (SACP). The proceeds from Pittcon enabled the two Societies to develop an array of scholarships, grants, teacher training sessions, and outreach programs. Pittcon 2021 President Dr. Neal Dando.

Dr. Dando further explains, “Over the ensuing decades, these programs grew from being locally oriented, to having national and international impacts. The aggregate value disbursed through these programs over the last 30 years has ranged from $600,000 to, now, approximately $1,000,000 annually.”

Proceeds from Pittcon’s annual conference and exposition fund science education and outreach at all levels – kindergarten through post-doctorate and beyond. Pittcon’s philanthropic activity supports science equipment grants, research grants, scholarships and internships for students, awards to teachers and professors, and grants to public science centers, libraries, and museums.

Of the support Pittcon offers, nearly $300,000 annually goes on to fund Pittcon Science Week workshops and activities as well as science fairs, career workshops, teacher training sessions, and the always-engaging Pittcon Planetarium.

Pittcon’s philanthropic efforts also have an international reach, most recently furthering the construction, outfitting, and overall educational impact of the Queen Esther Girl’s Secondary School in Tanzania.

Over 90 cents of every dollar in net income from Pittcon’s conference and exposition is directed annually to advancing scientific innovation - helping children of all ages discover the wonders of science; supporting and recognizing educators; updating laboratory capabilities; and continually educating scientists within seemingly endless specialties and at all professional levels.

All of this has been made possible only because of the exhibitors and attendees who embrace our mission by attending Pittcon each year. Dr. Dando.

Visit Pittcon.org for more details on Pittcon’s mission, activities, and impact.