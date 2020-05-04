7 tips for accurate density determination of jewelry, precious metals, and more

Using your balance to determine the density of solids such as precious metals and jewelry has never been easier. However, setting certain simple parameters prior to the measurement can help ensure your density determination exercises are highly accurate as well.

7 Tips for accurate density determination of jewelry, precious metals, and more:
Discover how to set yourself up for success when performing balance-based density determination of solids such as jewelry and precious metals.

A new poster from METTLER TOLEDO references 7 tips that will help you obtain accuracy when determining density using your JET/JE/JP balance. Starting with a quick refresher on Archimedes’ principle, the poster will help you prepare your tools and set up environmental conditions so you are sure to capture the information you need.

Fast, balance-based density determination has application in quality-control labs and jewelry manufacturing facilities around the world. This easy and convenient method delivers highly reliable results when compared to methods where density is determined independent of weight.

Density kits are easy to mount on your METTLER TOLEDO balance.

Source:

Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Posted in: Life Sciences News

Tags:

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Mettler-Toledo International Inc.. (2020, May 04). 7 tips for accurate density determination of jewelry, precious metals, and more. News-Medical. Retrieved on May 05, 2020 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200504/7-tips-for-accurate-density-determination-of-jewelry-precious-metals-and-more.aspx.

  • MLA

    Mettler-Toledo International Inc.. "7 tips for accurate density determination of jewelry, precious metals, and more". News-Medical. 05 May 2020. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200504/7-tips-for-accurate-density-determination-of-jewelry-precious-metals-and-more.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Mettler-Toledo International Inc.. "7 tips for accurate density determination of jewelry, precious metals, and more". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200504/7-tips-for-accurate-density-determination-of-jewelry-precious-metals-and-more.aspx. (accessed May 05, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Mettler-Toledo International Inc.. 2020. 7 tips for accurate density determination of jewelry, precious metals, and more. News-Medical, viewed 05 May 2020, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200504/7-tips-for-accurate-density-determination-of-jewelry-precious-metals-and-more.aspx.

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »