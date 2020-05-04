7 Tips for accurate density determination of jewelry, precious metals, and more:

Using your balance to determine the density of solids such as precious metals and jewelry has never been easier. However, setting certain simple parameters prior to the measurement can help ensure your density determination exercises are highly accurate as well.



Discover how to set yourself up for success when performing balance-based density determination of solids such as jewelry and precious metals.

A new poster from METTLER TOLEDO references 7 tips that will help you obtain accuracy when determining density using your JET/JE/JP balance. Starting with a quick refresher on Archimedes’ principle, the poster will help you prepare your tools and set up environmental conditions so you are sure to capture the information you need.

Fast, balance-based density determination has application in quality-control labs and jewelry manufacturing facilities around the world. This easy and convenient method delivers highly reliable results when compared to methods where density is determined independent of weight.

Density kits are easy to mount on your METTLER TOLEDO balance.