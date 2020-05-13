Easy density determination for consistent plastics quality with a free METTLER TOLEDO application note

Monitoring the quality of products and the manufacturing process requires testing molded plastic parts. That's why in the modern world we still rely on Archimedes' principle dating back to 200 BC. This rule states that a body immersed in fluid indicates an apparent loss in weight equal to the weight of the fluid it displaces and applies nowadays to gravimetric determination of density necessary in QC.

Learn how to effectively determine the density of liquids and solids using your balance and METTLER TOLEDO’s Density Kit.

The determination used to involve dedicated lab equipment which took up bench space and required cleaning and maintenance. Now, as it is presented in a free application-note download entitled “Easy Density Determination for Consistent Plastics Quality,” an existing MS-TS, ML-T or ME-T balance can be converted into an accurate density-determination device in just a few minutes by adding a Density Kit. A built-in balance application guides users, executes the measurement and calculates the final density.

In addition to determining the density of liquid, porous and viscous substances, Density Kits enable the density of other solids to be determined. Trends can be examined quickly thanks to onboard statistics reporting, and results can be tailored for various reporting options such as print, save-to-USB, or transfer-to-PC. Benefits include timely optimization of research, QC and production processes, as well as straightforward analysis.

Learn How You Can Convert Your Balance to Determine Density with a Free Application Note from METTLER TOLEDO.