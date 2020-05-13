Expect simply more: Get MS-TS durability, convenience, and safety and add EasyDirect balance connection software free

When you need a balance that offers you accuracy under the toughest lab or production conditions, MS-TS delivers. With a robust full-metal housing as well as built-in quality-assurance and safety features, the MS-TS brings you the weighing accuracy you need today and maintains it for years to come.

The MS-TS analytical balance works as hard as you do. Adding EasyDirect data-management software helps you gather results quickly and easily from up to 10 balances at once.

Right now, MS-TS features that offer the highest in user safety are particularly important—especially when working on shared lab equipment. In addition to being easy-to-clean, MS-TS offers “Glove Mode”, which makes the touchscreen even more sensitive and easy to navigate through gloves. This means users reduce the risk of exposure to aggressive materials and Covid-19 yet still complete essential research activities.

With MS-TS, multiple interface options make it easy to manage data, which is important when time-to-result is critical. And, with the addition of EasyDirect, you can collect results from anywhere and deliver them where they are needed.

EasyDirect data-management software is included free with every new MS-TS purchased for a limited time. This robust software allows you to collect data from up to 10 balances simultaneously for fast, error-free reporting and enhanced regulatory compliance.

Learn more about how the combination of MS-TS and EasyDirect software can help you enhance weighing accuracy and lab productivity while reducing transcription-error and disease-transmission risk today

