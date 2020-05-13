METTLER TOLEDO: Bringing you the most robust, safety-conscious weighing equipment portfolio for 75 years

METTLER TOLEDO is proud to offer a complete portfolio of high-quality balances along with the know-how to help you choose the right one for your lab application and budget. With a broad range of sizes, readabilities, innovative features, and easy-to-connect accessories, these weighing instruments bring you the right combination of performance, reliability, and ease-of-use.

With 75 years of experience and a continued focus on excellence, METTLER TOLEDO offers the right balance or scale for your process needs.

Perhaps most importantly, our balance portfolio includes features that can provide a higher level of user safety. In addition to being easy-to-clean, “Glove Mode” makes balance touchscreens more sensitive and easier to navigate through personal protective equipment. This means that operators can limit the possibility of contracting or passing on COVID-19 when using shared equipment while still getting critical research work accomplished.

As it has been since our inception 75 years ago, your process needs are our focus. Whether you require simple weighing instruments or the most exacting mass comparator, our range of design experience means we stand ready to deliver the accuracy level and usability you require.

Learn more about our deep weighing experience and discover world-class weighing that fits your process and your budget by visiting www.mt.com today.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

