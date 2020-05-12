You're invited to join Microsaic Systems online webinar!

May 12 2020
Webinar: Portable LC-MS for a small footprint, easy-to-use, and cost-competitive analytical solution.
Workflow optimization by combining the Axcend Focus LC®- lightweight yet powerful HPLC with the robust and compact MS system – the 4500 MiD®. Gain greater analytical insights at the point-of-need!
During this webinar, the presenters will explore the key features and benefits of the two systems, including:
• Overview of the two companies
• Key features of the 4500 MiD
• Easy integration with the Axcend Focus LC
• Key features of the Axcend Focus LC
• Experiments & Data
Click here to get more information and sign up now!