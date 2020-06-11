NIR spectroscopy guide for QC laboratories

Across the wide range of material and chemical production industries, demand is growing for improved quality assurance and quality control (QC) processes. As the regulation and quality requirements become stricter in these industries, there is an increasing focus on developing cost-saving and time-efficient methods. Near-Infrared (NIR) spectroscopy is a method that addresses these requirements and is particularly suited for driving efficiencies in QC.

The free guide contains all the need-to-know information on:

  • The basic principles of how NIR spectroscopy works
  • The benefits of this technique over traditional alternatives
  • Selected application examples in several key industries
  • A detailed evaluation of the cost savings and the impact on data integrity

This free application eBook can be of great value to QC mangers investigating new technologies with the potential to help them reduce costs, save time, and improve data integrity across a range of QC applications.

Posted in: Device / Technology News

Comments (0)

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

