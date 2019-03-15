Metrohm offers latest handheld Raman solution for the pharmaceutical industry

Metrohm is pleased to present the latest compliant handheld Raman solution for the pharmaceutical industry. Mira P offers enhanced resolution, new immersion sampling and validation accessories, and ergonomic features that improve user experience. Mira P is fast, easy, and accurate helping users optimize the inspection of incoming goods, formulation verification, and process monitoring.

Mira P and its dedicated software, MiraCal P was developed in collaboration with some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies. New features streamline verification routines and include an automated training set builder and improved model analysis tools. Soft- and firmware improvements, like a color-coded audit trail with advanced management features, ensure that users can easily reference samples even in massive databases. FDA compliance is met with customizable reports, automated report generation and export, and in-software viewing and printing. Following USP and EP guidelines has never been easier with the new CVA (Calibrate/Verify Accessory). This new attachment ensures accurate performance of Mira P and the quality of results with a thorough calibration and verification routine.

Mira P is IP67 rated and MILSPEC 810G tested, as expected from our rugged handheld analyzers. In combination with our new guided workflow, this makes Mira P a perfect solution for the demanding pharmaceutical environment. From verification of morning deliveries to reviewing a day’s audit trail, Mira P helps increasing the efficiency of the typical workflow in the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry.