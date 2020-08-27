Axol Bioscience appoints Liam Taylor as Chief Executive Officer

Axol Bioscience, a biotechnology company specializing in the use of stem cell technology to manufacture disease-relevant cell-based assay systems to the drug discovery industry, today announced the appointment of Liam Taylor as CEO. Liam will guide the growth of the Company and will focus on maximizing the potential of the team, and its iPSC (induced pluripotent stem cell) technologies, products, and services.

Liam is a highly experienced senior executive with extensive knowledge of running commercial, operations, finance and innovation teams in the diagnostic, pharma and life science sector, both in the UK and US. Most recently he was CFO and then Managing Director of BBI Solutions, during which time the business’ annual revenues grew from £23M to over £52M, driven by organic growth and strategic acquisitions, which broadened the Company’s product and service offerings.

Dr. Jonathan Milner, Chairman, Axol Bioscience, said: “The Board is delighted to appoint Liam as Axol’s new CEO. His wealth of experience and comprehensive knowledge of the pharma and life science sector will be invaluable in unlocking the full potential of the Company.”

The progress achieved at Axol Bioscience in developing high quality and consistent iPSCs has been impressive, and I am excited to be joining at an exciting point in the Company’s development where we will be working to scale up operations to support the rapidly growing biotech and pharmaceutical markets, to support increases in efficiency within drug screening and discovery.” Liam Taylor, CEO, Axol Bioscience

For further information about Axol Bioscience’s leadership team, please visit: https://www.axolbio.com/page/meet-the-team