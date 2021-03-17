Axol Bioscience and Censo Biotechnologies Announce Merger

Axol Bioscience Ltd, an established provider of iPSC-derived cells, media, and characterization services, and CENSO Biotechnologies, a cell biology CRO with focused expertise in iPSC-related technologies, today announced that the two companies have signed a merger agreement.

The new entity will become a leading provider of product and service solutions in the iPSC-based neuroscience, immune cell, and cardiac modeling for drug discovery and screening markets. It will offer customers validated ready-to-use cell lines and a suite of services with broader expertise, robust functional data, and customization capabilities, all with shorter lead times.

Axol Bioscience’s investors include Dr. Jonathan Milner and award-winning EIS fund manager, Calculus Capital. CENSO Biotechnologies’ major investor is leading Edinburgh-based EIS fund manager, Par Equity. The transaction, effective today, is accompanied by a fundraising round in excess of £3.8m, led by Calculus Capital and Par Equity. The investment will be used to enable the growth of the business and the acquisition of talent to meet customer demand.

Under the terms of the agreement, Axol Bioscience CEO, Liam Taylor, and the Axol senior leadership team will take over the management of the combined entity, with the intent to migrate the brand to Axol Bioscience. The agreement sees CENSO’s interim CEO, Dr. Tom Stratford, appointed non-executive director of the combined board, on behalf of Par Equity.

Axol has experienced a rapid increase in demand for its iPSC-based products and services over the last three years. Merging with CENSO immediately and significantly grows our scientific team and breadth of expertise. That, and the addition of two sites for iPSC-derived cell line manufacturing and custom service work, will increase our production capacity and future-proof our organization to ensure demand can continue to be met with the short lead times and quality that our customers depend on.”

Liam Taylor, CEO Axol

Related Stories

Dr. Tom Stratford, CENSO interim CEO and non-executive director of the combined board, on behalf of Par Equity said: “CENSO’s strength is our scientific team, as trusted partners in designing, executing, and managing custom project work. The combined entity will now be able to leverage Axol’s strength in iPSC-derived cells as well as complementary services such as electrophysiology to further our ability and efficiency to serve customers. We bring to bear capabilities, bandwidth, and expertise to scale the manufacturing of those tools in a way that benefits both customer bases and the wider market.”

Consolidating these two players in the iPSC space that have complementary expertise and offerings is the most direct and low-risk path to gaining a more competitive market position and moving both organizations from thriving start-ups to a more polished commercial entity that is able to meet aggressive demand increases.”

Dr Jonathan Milner, founder, and former CEO of Abcam and chairman of the Axol Bioscience board

For further information about Axol’s products and services, please visit: https://www.axolbio.com

Source:
  • https://www.axolbio.com/

Posted in: Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Axol Bioscience Ltd. (2021, March 17). Axol Bioscience and Censo Biotechnologies Announce Merger. News-Medical. Retrieved on March 17, 2021 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210317/Axol-Bioscience-and-Censo-Biotechnologies-Announce-Merger.aspx.

  • MLA

    Axol Bioscience Ltd. "Axol Bioscience and Censo Biotechnologies Announce Merger". News-Medical. 17 March 2021. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210317/Axol-Bioscience-and-Censo-Biotechnologies-Announce-Merger.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Axol Bioscience Ltd. "Axol Bioscience and Censo Biotechnologies Announce Merger". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210317/Axol-Bioscience-and-Censo-Biotechnologies-Announce-Merger.aspx. (accessed March 17, 2021).

  • Harvard

    Axol Bioscience Ltd. 2021. Axol Bioscience and Censo Biotechnologies Announce Merger. News-Medical, viewed 17 March 2021, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210317/Axol-Bioscience-and-Censo-Biotechnologies-Announce-Merger.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Major success achieved by Axol Bioscience may help design new brain models
Axol Bioscience appoints Liam Taylor as Chief Executive Officer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

More Content from Axol Bioscience Ltd

See all content from Axol Bioscience Ltd
You might also like... ×
Meet Axol Bioscience at 2018 Cambridge International Stem Cell Symposium