Biorbyt receives Queen’s Award for Enterprise

Biorbyt is delighted to have been honoured with a Queen’s Award for Enterprise for its outstanding achievements in international trade. This prestigious award recognises Biorbyt’s ongoing commitment to the global life sciences research community, and endorses the company’s goal of becoming the ‘go-to’ supplier for high quality biological reagents that meet the needs of ground-breaking research.

Cambridge-based Biorbyt is a proudly British company with a strong international vision. Since it was founded in 2011, Biorbyt has supplied antibodies, proteins and molecular tools to a truly global research market, including many niche products not readily available from larger suppliers.

Combining its own worldwide resources – including offices in both the USA and China – with strategic partnerships has been key to the company’s success, allowing it to grow into the multi-million pound business it is today without losing the flexibility to meet ever-changing market needs.

Recognition with a Queen’s Award for Enterprise comes at a perfect time for us, as we celebrate 10 years as a trusted supplier of antibodies, proteins, small molecules and biochemical tools for life sciences research. Life sciences research is an international effort, and we strongly believe that suppliers need to reflect this collaborative approach to support the market. This award further validates our focus on customer service and maintaining close ties with the research community, which have allowed us to deliver an extensive catalogue of over 500,000 items to customers around the world.” Tillmann Ziegert, CEO of Biorbyt

About Biorbyt

Biorbyt, based in Cambridge (UK), has a simple yet challenging mission: to provide the highest quality reagents and service to the global scientific community. We achieve this by collaborating with the world’s finest researchers and academics to develop carefully manufactures and meticulously tested products that perfectly match their needs, including many products not available elsewhere.

We have offices in Cambridge, San Francisco and Shanghai, as well as a strong distributor network, to guarantee that we can provide a dedicated service close to you, wherever you are. Whether you need antibodies or ELISA kits, biochemicals or a custom request, you can depend on us to do things differently.