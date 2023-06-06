CN Bio appoints Dr. Samantha Macro as Chief Financial Officer

CN Bio, a leading Organ-on-a-Chip (OOC) company that designs and manufactures single-and multi-organ microphysiological systems (MPS), today announced that it has appointed Dr. Samantha Macro as Chief Financial Officer. Samantha joins CEO, Dr. Paul Brooks, on the executive team to guide all key commercial and strategic initiatives, drive revenue and shape CN Bio’s ongoing growth trajectory.

Samantha’s appointment becomes CN Bio’s third leadership-level appointment in the past six months, as the Company continues to scale and strengthen its senior team during this next phase of commercial development. Bringing extensive financial industry experience, including over 15 years in life sciences, Samantha will play a pivotal role in guiding and executing the decisions which will grow the Company’s OOC offerings across key global markets.

Most recently, Samantha was VP of Finance at Mestag Therapeutics, where she was a core part of the leadership team that secured the Company’s successful $45 million seed financing round. Prior to this, Samantha was Global Head of Finance at Horizon Discovery, during which time she supported strategic and M&A initiatives while preparing for a NASDAQ listing. She was a core part of the team that supported the pre- and post-acquisition associated with the sale of the Group to PerkinElmer (now Revvity). She has also held various leadership roles at the Johnson Matthey Pharma division, and across multiple innovative medicine units at AstraZeneca. Ahead of transitioning into life sciences, Samantha qualified as a chartered accountant at PwC and held senior roles at PwC and Aviva. She has an MBA and PhD from Loughborough University Business School.

Dr. Samantha Macro, CFO, CN Bio, commented: “CN Bio’s OOC solutions are disruptive within the sector; capable of accurately and efficiently predicting human responses to medicines. As its growing range of products and services continue to gain traction across global markets, I look forward to working closely with the leadership team and leveraging my commercial insight to push the Company to reach its full potential.”

Dr. Paul Brooks, CEO, CN Bio, said: “I look forward to working closely with Samantha, who brings great experience and will be a strong addition to CN Bio’s team. She has a proven track record in fundraising and will bring valuable M&A experience to the Company. We have reached a critical phase in the commercialisation of our OOC technology, and Samantha will be instrumental in reaching our business goals and executing our continued growth strategy.”