CN Bio appoints Lydia Seymour as VP People and Culture to further strengthen leadership team

CN Bio, a leading provider of single- and multi-organ microphysiological systems, announced today that Lydia Seymour has been appointed Vice President of People and Culture.

In this role, Lydia will work alongside the Company’s management team, providing guidance and support across recruitment and employee wellbeing, in addition to ensuring the implementation of robust professional development plans for CN Bio’s growing global team and driving new initiatives to enhance workplace culture.

Lydia’s appointment follows several crucial senior hires made over the last year across both the UK and US in response to an ongoing surge in demand for new alternative methodologies (NAMs) such as the Company’s PhysioMimix® Organ-on-a-chip (OOC) range of microphysiological systems (MPS).

Working with CEO, Dr Paul Brooks, and the Company’s leadership team, Lydia will be responsible for leading internal initiatives to foster collaborations and a supportive workplace culture, ensuring all necessary recruitment and development systems are embedded as the Company continues to execute its global expansion strategy following the $21M first close of its Series B investment round in April 20241.

Lydia is a seasoned professional in HR and people management within the life science industry. Throughout her career, she has supported commercial, R&D, and corporate teams globally, particularly specializing in the US and APAC markets.

Lydia has held senior leadership positions at companies including Abcam, TTP Labtech, and Fluidigm Corporation, where she successfully built high-performing people functions and led the design and implementation of development programs and reward and talent management strategies. Most recently, Lydia was VP of Human Resources at Evonetix, during which time she oversaw the creation of the people systems and processes required to support the Company’s growing team.

“We are extremely proud here at CN Bio to have built such a credible and professional team, who are helping to realise the full potential of Organ-on-a-chip technology to revolutionize drug discovery and development.” Dr Paul Brooks, CEO, CN Bio

Paul continued: “At such a pivotal time in CN Bio’s development, Lydia’s expertise in overseeing thorough strategies to ensure effective recruitment and training, as well as fostering inclusive and supportive company culture will be crucial as our team continues to expand globally and underscores our commitment to investing in people as the foundation of our business growth and innovation.”