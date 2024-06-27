CN Bio appoints Lydia Seymour as VP People and Culture to further strengthen leadership team

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

CN Bio, a leading provider of single- and multi-organ microphysiological systems, announced today that Lydia Seymour has been appointed Vice President of People and Culture. 

In this role, Lydia will work alongside the Company’s management team, providing guidance and support across recruitment and employee wellbeing, in addition to ensuring the implementation of robust professional development plans for CN Bio’s growing global team and driving new initiatives to enhance workplace culture.

Lydia’s appointment follows several crucial senior hires made over the last year across both the UK and US in response to an ongoing surge in demand for new alternative methodologies (NAMs) such as the Company’s PhysioMimix® Organ-on-a-chip (OOC) range of microphysiological systems (MPS).

Working with CEO, Dr Paul Brooks, and the Company’s leadership team, Lydia will be responsible for leading internal initiatives to foster collaborations and a supportive workplace culture, ensuring all necessary recruitment and development systems are embedded as the Company continues to execute its global expansion strategy following the $21M first close of its Series B investment round in April 20241.

Lydia is a seasoned professional in HR and people management within the life science industry. Throughout her career, she has supported commercial, R&D, and corporate teams globally, particularly specializing in the US and APAC markets.

Related Stories

Lydia has held senior leadership positions at companies including Abcam, TTP Labtech, and Fluidigm Corporation, where she successfully built high-performing people functions and led the design and implementation of development programs and reward and talent management strategies. Most recently, Lydia was VP of Human Resources at Evonetix, during which time she oversaw the creation of the people systems and processes required to support the Company’s growing team.

“We are extremely proud here at CN Bio to have built such a credible and professional team, who are helping to realise the full potential of Organ-on-a-chip technology to revolutionize drug discovery and development.”

Dr Paul Brooks, CEO, CN Bio

Paul continued: “At such a pivotal time in CN Bio’s development, Lydia’s expertise in overseeing thorough strategies to ensure effective recruitment and training, as well as fostering inclusive and supportive company culture will be crucial as our team continues to expand globally and underscores our commitment to investing in people as the foundation of our business growth and innovation.”

“CN Bio’s innovative PhysioMimix OOC range of MPS hold great promise to transform how we approach drug discovery, enabling us to bring more effective therapies to market, faster. I look forward to harnessing my expertise in people management, working alongside Paul and the team to implement effective strategies that empower our talented team members to continue to innovate, and prepare the Company for global expansion so that we can continue to meet the needs of our customers.”

Lydia Seymour, Vice President of People and Culture, CN Bio

Source:
  1. https://cn-bio.com/cn-bio-raises-21-million-investment/ 

Posted in: Business / Finance

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    CN-Bio. (2024, June 27). CN Bio appoints Lydia Seymour as VP People and Culture to further strengthen leadership team. News-Medical. Retrieved on June 27, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240627/CN-Bio-appoints-Lydia-Seymour-as-VP-People-and-Culture-to-further.aspx.

  • MLA

    CN-Bio. "CN Bio appoints Lydia Seymour as VP People and Culture to further strengthen leadership team". News-Medical. 27 June 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240627/CN-Bio-appoints-Lydia-Seymour-as-VP-People-and-Culture-to-further.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    CN-Bio. "CN Bio appoints Lydia Seymour as VP People and Culture to further strengthen leadership team". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240627/CN-Bio-appoints-Lydia-Seymour-as-VP-People-and-Culture-to-further.aspx. (accessed June 27, 2024).

  • Harvard

    CN-Bio. 2024. CN Bio appoints Lydia Seymour as VP People and Culture to further strengthen leadership team. News-Medical, viewed 27 June 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240627/CN-Bio-appoints-Lydia-Seymour-as-VP-People-and-Culture-to-further.aspx.

Suggested Reading

The FDA further expands collaboration with CN Bio to evaluate the PhysioMimix Multi-organ microphysiological system
CN Bio appoints Dr. Tomasz Kostrzewski as Chief Scientific Officer
CN Bio appoints Dr Paul Brooks as Chief Executive Officer
CN Bio PhysioMimix Organ-on-a-Chip data supports Inipharm’s INI-822 for metabolic liver disease treatment now in clinical testing
CN Bio appoints Dr. Samantha Macro as Chief Financial Officer
Turning to Organ-on-a-Chip Studies for the Future of Drug Discovery
CN Bio extends microphysiological system portfolio with PhysioMimix Single-Organ Higher Throughput System
CN Bio wins ‘Most Impactful Industry Collaboration of the Year’ at the OBN Awards 2023 for ongoing research with the FDA

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Trending Stories

More Content from CN-Bio

See all content from CN-Bio

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
CN Bio and LifeNet Health LifeSciences partner to supply validated primary human cells for microphysiological systems