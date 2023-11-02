CN Bio appoints Neil Rumbelow as Director of Product Development

CN Bio, a leading Organ-on-a-Chip (OOC) company that designs and manufactures single-and multi-organ microphysiological systems (MPS), today announced it has appointed Neil Rumbelow as Director of Product Development.

Within the past year, CN Bio has made a series of leadership appointments to support delivery of its ambitious growth strategy across key global markets, in response to rising demand for the Company’s OOC solutions by pharma and biotech companies. Neil joins the team to drive the scale-up of its R&D activities, where he will work closely with recently-appointed Chief Scientific Officer1, Dr. Tomasz Kostrzewski, to expand the Company’s PhysioMimix® OOC range of MPS and incorporate the latest technological advances in the field to further extend their applications within preclinical research.

Neil has extensive experience managing R&D programmes, with a demonstrated history across the medical device industry. He joins CN Bio from Owlstone Medical, the global leader in Breath Biopsy® for applications in early disease detection and precision medicine, where he was Head of Engineering.

In this role, he was responsible for the Company’s multi-disciplinary engineering team, alongside the operational activities delivering the hardware required for commercial supply and for its clinical studies and trials.

Prior to this, Neil was Operations and R&D Manager at Inotec AMD, leading the development of the next generation of the Company’s product portfolio. He has also held multiple positions at Bespak, most recently as Head of Marketed Product Support, where he was responsible for all device management activities. Neil holds a BEng (Hons) in Polymer Engineering from London Metropolitan University.

“I have been fortunate to work across a broad portfolio of innovative and cutting-edge medical device companies within my career, and I am looking forward to applying this experience within the OOC industry at such a pivotal moment in the field’s development. The value of microphysiological systems within therapeutic programmes is being increasingly recognised; joining the CN Bio team and working closely with key industry stakeholders to expand our product offering and bring these solutions to customers sooner is an incredibly exciting next career step for me.” Neil Rumbelow, Director of Product Development, CN Bio