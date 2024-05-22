Refeyn announces appointment of Fiona Coats as Chief Marketing Officer

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

Refeyn, the company behind pioneering mass photometry technologies, is delighted to announce the appointment of Fiona Coats as Chief Marketing Officer, effective from June, 2024. Forming part of Refeyn’s executive team, Fiona will bring with her a wealth of experience from over 25 years in the biotechnology sector. Her extensive background in science, combined with a proven track record of driving growth and innovation, positions her as a respected leader in the life science research market.

Refeyn announces appointment of Fiona Coats as Chief Marketing Officer
Fiona Coats, Chief Marketing Officer, Refeyn. Image Credit: Refeyn

Related Stories

Educated in the UK, Fiona holds a Ph.D. in Physiology/Pharmacology and a B.Sc. in Pharmacology, and has successfully leveraged her scientific insights to excel in strategic marketing and drive business expansion. Her career highlights include spearheading revenue growth, crafting cutting-edge go-to-market strategies, and overseeing product management within the competitive life science research arena.

Fiona's professional journey includes pivotal roles at Biosource International, Meso Scale Diagnostics, ThermoFisher Scientific and more recently at Sartorius, where she has consistently excelled in building brands and expanding market presence. She has managed global teams and budgets with a focus on transformative returns through innovative marketing strategies targeting attractive growth segments. As she takes on the role of Chief Marketing Officer, Fiona's expertise is expected to drive the company's growth and solidify its market position. Her dynamic and informed marketing leadership is set to propel the company towards a future of sustained success.

Source:

Refeyn

Posted in: Business / Finance

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Refeyn. (2024, May 22). Refeyn announces appointment of Fiona Coats as Chief Marketing Officer. News-Medical. Retrieved on May 22, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240522/Refeyn-announces-appointment-of-Fiona-Coats-as-Chief-Marketing-Officer.aspx.

  • MLA

    Refeyn. "Refeyn announces appointment of Fiona Coats as Chief Marketing Officer". News-Medical. 22 May 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240522/Refeyn-announces-appointment-of-Fiona-Coats-as-Chief-Marketing-Officer.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Refeyn. "Refeyn announces appointment of Fiona Coats as Chief Marketing Officer". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240522/Refeyn-announces-appointment-of-Fiona-Coats-as-Chief-Marketing-Officer.aspx. (accessed May 22, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Refeyn. 2024. Refeyn announces appointment of Fiona Coats as Chief Marketing Officer. News-Medical, viewed 22 May 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240522/Refeyn-announces-appointment-of-Fiona-Coats-as-Chief-Marketing-Officer.aspx.

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Trending Stories

More Content from Refeyn

See all content from Refeyn

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback