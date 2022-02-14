Refeyn launches TwoMP Auto for automated protein characterisation at single-molecule level in solution

Refeyn, the mass photometry pioneer, has announced the launch of its new TwoMP Auto mass photometer, a unique instrument for the automatic loading and analysis of biomolecular samples for protein characterisation at the single-molecule level. Launched at SLAS in Boston, the instrument provides researchers with automated direct mass measurements of up to 14 samples in one hour using the unmatched sensitivity and simplicity of mass photometry - Refeyn’s novel molecular mass measurement technology.

The introduction of the TwoMP Auto closely follows the launch of Refeyn’s SamuxMP benchtop mass photometer for AAV analysis, continuing the company’s momentum in product innovations based on mass photometry. The TwoMP Auto represents a significant shift in protein characterisation workflows, enabling scientists to save time and effort through autonomous label-free analysis of biomolecules in solution with minimal sample consumption. Applications of the technology range from purity assessments to interaction analyses. The automation simplifies workflows such as titrations and screening assays, which can be run accurately and reproducibly without operator input, freeing up valuable research time and minimising the chance of human error.

The TwoMP Auto, which integrates a liquid-handling robot, is operated with Refeyn's AcquireMP software. Refeyn’s complete software solution enables the user to define the experimental setup, collect data, and analyse and visualise the results. The robotics unit can also be retrofitted to Refeyn’s existing OneMP and TwoMP mass photometers, and is ideal for any task that requires precise, repeated molecular mass characterisation and comparison of different conditions or sample compositions.

We are pleased to continue our new product introductions with the launch of our TwoMP Auto mass photometer for the rapid and autonomous direct measurement of molecular mass in a variety of applications”, said Matthias Langhorst, CPO, Refeyn. “We developed the TwoMP Auto to free up valuable time for scientists and enable labs to work more efficiently.”

Mass photometry is a highly novel tool that is unmatched in its versatility and capability in delivering rapid, simple single-molecule measurement. In addition to offering distinct information on individual particles, mass photometry enables more efficient and effective use of existing specialised technologies, for example, in verifying sample quality prior to cryoEM analysis. The technology also provides significant practical benefits over other methods, such as mass spectrometry, size exclusion chromatography, and surface plasmon resonance by removing the need for labels and providing accurate characterisation of biomolecules in solution at the single-molecule level.

To find out more about the TwoMP Auto and mass photometry, please visit https://www.refeyn.com/twomp-auto-mass-photometer.