Refeyn launches KaritroMP for rapid and reproducible characterization of large viral vectors

Refeyn, a leader in mass photometry technology, announces the launch of its macro mass photometry platform, KaritroMP. This new benchtop instrument marks an evolutionary step beyond mass photometry, allowing for the characterization of large viral vectors, including adenovirus vectors (AdVs) and lentivirus vectors (LVVs). Offering fast, simple, and qualitative analysis, KaritroMP can inform the R&D of gene and cell therapies, and vaccines.

Unlike classical mass photometry technology, KaritroMP utilizes light scattering to measure both the size and contrast of single particles, allowing for large particles such as AdVs and LVVs to be characterized across two dimensions. Using these measurements, populations of similar size but with different masses can be resolved, enabling the analysis of the ratio of empty vs full AdV capsids, in addition to detection of any crude or degraded particles present.

This provides essential data on viral vector characteristics, including stability, purity, and quality. Consequently, this approach can streamline viral vector process development and optimization, allowing users to easily and quickly compare different production and purification methods, and assess batch-to-batch variation.

Key advantages of the KaritroMP are its speed and ease of use. This benchtop instrument takes just six minutes to analyze a sample, and can do so autonomously with up to 13 samples using integrated custom-built software. The semiautomated workflow requires little sample, and with quick preparation steps and straightforward operation, the operational efficiency of analytical processes can be dramatically increased.

“We are very excited to announce the launch of the KaritroMP” Matthias Langhorst, CPO at Refeyn

“With this new technology, large viral vectors can be characterized in a new way that is also easy to use and fast. We are looking forward to seeing our customers realize the benefits of this innovative analytical approach on the development of their cell and gene therapies and vaccines.” Matthias Langhorst, CPO at Refeyn

The launch of this new platform exemplifies Refeyn’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of single particle analysis with its pioneering mass photometry technologies – supporting the biopharmaceutical industry and facilitating groundbreaking advancements. Enabling fast, simple, and reproducible analysis of single particles including viral vectors, Refeyn continues to pave the way for efficient and high-quality analytical workflows, to help streamline the process development of novel therapeutics.

To find out more about the KaritroMP and macro mass photometry, please visit: https://www.refeyn.com/karitro-mp.