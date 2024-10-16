Refeyn introduces new mass photometry products to streamline biomolecular analysis workflows

Refeyn, the company behind pioneering mass photometry technologies, has taken another step to assure mass photometry is a simpler, more efficient bioanalytics tool with the release of a powerful expansion of its consumables portfolio. The introduction of next-generation microfluidic chips and improvements to Refeyn’s microfluidic system – as well as a new protein calibration standard – will save users time, while ensuring reproducibility across experiments and labs, and supporting a broader range of applications.

Refeyn’s new MassFluidix 2nd generation microfluidic chip enables rapid sample dilution and mass photometry measurement in each of its five channels. Image Credit: Refeyn

To enhance the rapid dilution of highly concentrated samples and improve insight into low-affinity and transient biomolecular interactions, several updates have been made to Refeyn’s popular MassFluidix® HC microfluidics system. A key addition to this system is a 2nd generation microfluidic chip which now enables mass photometry measurements in five channels and features even faster sample dilution – in under 37 milliseconds. Usage is simplified with a channel redesign that removes the need for a bubble trap and introduces luer connectors that enable easy connection of tubing to the chip. These ready-to-use chips are also now individually packaged, allowing customers to open just one at a time as needed.

Further improving ease-of-use of the MassFluidix HC, software integration now means that the rapid dilution system can be readily operated directly via Refeyn’s AcquireMP mass photometer control software. A new automatic microfluidic chip channel detection feature within this software also simplifies workflows by ensuring correct positioning of the chip for each measurement.

The upgraded system’s rapid dilution allows the characterization of samples at high concentration. This is particularly useful as a quality check for techniques that require higher concentrations, such as cryoEM and crystallography, as well as for detecting and determining stoichiometry for weak affinity protein-protein interactions. This has implications for traditionally difficult-to-characterize sample types, such as PROTACs and multi-component complexes; in addition to more common applications, such as antibody-receptor binding, and as an orthogonal technique to other binding characterization techniques.

Additionally, a new mass calibrant joins Refeyn’s portfolio of calibration standards, which ensure maximum precision of mass photometry measurements and minimise hassle for customers. Simple to prepare, Refeyn’s MassFerence® mass calibration standard range provides standardized references, increasing replicability across experiments, instruments and laboratories. The new MassFerence® P1 protein standard is introduced for use with Refeyn’s TwoMP and OneMP mass photometers for calibrating measurements of proteins ranging from 90 to 1000 kDa.

Commenting on Refeyn’s growing mass photometry consumables range, Gerry Mackay, CEO, Refeyn, said, “These new products reflect our commitment to responding to customer needs and working to provide the best possible experience for all users of mass photometry technologies. With their introduction, we aim to optimize the efficiency and quality of mass photometry experiments, and making mass photometry useful for a wider range of samples.”