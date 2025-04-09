Efficient slide scanning with Hamamatsu’s new NanoZoomer® S540MD

Hamamatsu Photonics, a global leader in imaging technology, proudly announces the release of the new NanoZoomer® S540MD Slide scanner system (S540MD), C17400-21MDEU.

NanoZoomer® S540MD Slide scanner system, C17400-21MDEU. Image Credit: Hamamatsu Photonics Europe

This new system is designed to meet the evolving demands of clinical pathology labs, offering advanced workflow optimization, seamless integration, and exceptional image quality.

The S540MD builds on Hamamatsu's legacy of innovation, delivering a high-throughput solution for large-scale digital pathology operations. With the capacity to scan up to 540 slides in a single run and the continuous loading functionality to keep adding cassettes without interruption, the S540MD maximizes efficiency and reduces turnaround times in high-volume laboratories without compromising image quality.

Equipped with a touchscreen interface and compatible with industry-standard slide racks, including Leica and Sakura, the S540MD integrates seamlessly into existing lab environments.

Key features:

High-Capacity Scanning: Up to 540 slides

Continuous loading: Scanning doesn’t stop when new cassettes are loaded

Touchscreen Interface for Intuitive Operations

Compatibility with Leica and Sakura Slide Racks

NZAcquireMD Image Acquisition Software and NZViewMD Image Viewing Platform: Efficiently manage, review, and quality-check whole slide images

Optional Centralized Multi-Scanner Control via NZConnectMD Scan

Regulatory Compliant: IVDR, IvDO and UK MDR2002

Backed by Hamamatsu's experienced technical support and training services, customers can confidently adopt the S540MD into their workflows. From initial implementation to ongoing optimization and integration with other laboratory systems, Hamamatsu ensures a smooth transition to digital pathology.



For over twenty years, Hamamatsu Photonics has been at the forefront of digital pathology, combining decades of photonics expertise with dedication to quality, workflow efficiency, and compliance with medical regulations. The S540MD represents the next step in advancing digital pathology solutions, offering laboratories the tools they need to enhance productivity and diagnostic accuracy.



Experience the next level of digital pathology with the NanoZoomer® S540MD Slide scanner system.