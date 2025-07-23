Indian pharma group relies on high-tech solutions from L.B. Bohle

Dry Granulator and Tablet Coater for Indian Customer

L.B. Bohle experts successfully completed the Factory Acceptance Test (FAT) of a BRC Dry Granulator and a BTC Tablet Coater together with the customer.

India's pharmaceutical industry continues to grow steadily and is increasingly turning to innovative technologies to improve production efficiency and product quality. In this context, a leading Indian pharmaceutical company has chosen state-of-the-art equipment from
L.B. Bohle.

"The customer has already been using our equipment. Now we are pleased to supply them with an additional BRC Dry Granulator and a BTC Tablet Coater," says Burkhard Schmidt, Sales Director.

Image Credit: L.B. Bohle Maschinen und Verfahren GmbH

Strategic Choice for German Engineering

The decision to partner with L.B. Bohle was based on many years of successful cooperation and the company's innovative pharmaceutical process solutions.

"These machines will enable the Indian company to expand its production capacity while maintaining the highest quality standards. The focus is on efficient, reliable and cost-effective production of export-oriented pharmaceuticals," explains Schmidt.

Efficient Granulation with the BRC Dry Granulator

The BRC Dry Granulator offers a highly efficient granulation solution. Compared to wet granulation, dry granulation offers numerous advantages in terms of overall cost, energy consumption and environmental impact. It also enables seamless scale-up from development to commercial production in full compliance with cGMP requirements - all on the same machine.

Precise Coating with the BTC Tablet Coater

The BTC Tablet Coater ensures optimal and uniform coating of tablets. "The customer is already using L.B. Bohle coaters and is fully satisfied with their efficiency, productivity and coating uniformity," adds Schmidt. With the addition of the BTC 400, production capacity has been further increased.

Image Credit: L.B. Bohle Maschinen und Verfahren GmbH

​​​​Boosting Competitiveness in the Indian Market

By investing in L.B. Bohle machines, the Indian pharmaceutical company is committing itself to state-of-the-art process technology.

"These new systems will help the company meet the increasing market demands and establish itself as a leading manufacturer in the long term," explains Schmidt.

In a highly competitive market like India, it's crucial to continuously optimize processes and improve production efficiency. The integration of the BRC dry granulator and the BTC tablet coater will significantly increase productivity while ensuring consistently high product quality.

The decision to invest in pharmaceutical technology from L.B. Bohle underlines the importance of innovative solutions for competitive pharmaceutical manufacturing. L.B. Bohle is recognized worldwide as a trusted partner and established brand for state-of-the-art equipment that helps customers meet the highest quality standards.

Posted in: Pharmaceutical News

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    L.B. Bohle Maschinen und Verfahren GmbH. (2025, July 23). Indian pharma group relies on high-tech solutions from L.B. Bohle. News-Medical. Retrieved on July 23, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250723/Indian-pharma-group-relies-on-high-tech-solutions-from-LB-Bohle.aspx.

  • MLA

    L.B. Bohle Maschinen und Verfahren GmbH. "Indian pharma group relies on high-tech solutions from L.B. Bohle". News-Medical. 23 July 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250723/Indian-pharma-group-relies-on-high-tech-solutions-from-LB-Bohle.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    L.B. Bohle Maschinen und Verfahren GmbH. "Indian pharma group relies on high-tech solutions from L.B. Bohle". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250723/Indian-pharma-group-relies-on-high-tech-solutions-from-LB-Bohle.aspx. (accessed July 23, 2025).

  • Harvard

    L.B. Bohle Maschinen und Verfahren GmbH. 2025. Indian pharma group relies on high-tech solutions from L.B. Bohle. News-Medical, viewed 23 July 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250723/Indian-pharma-group-relies-on-high-tech-solutions-from-LB-Bohle.aspx.

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Trending Stories

More Content from L.B. Bohle Maschinen und Verfahren GmbH

See all content from L.B. Bohle Maschinen und Verfahren GmbH

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback