Tumor necrosis factor may help control blood pressure, study suggests

April 6, 2017 at 12:20 PM

Investigators at the Ted Rogers Centre for Heart Research have discovered a surprising new role for tumor necrosis factor (TNF): namely, that it is a major regulator of small blood vessel function, the key determinant of blood pressure. The study is published online today in Nature Communications.

TNF has long been tied to inflammation, giving rise to the use of anti-TNF medications for chronic inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis and IBS. Now, after years of studying TNF's cell signaling functions in the vascular system, researchers found that TNF directly impacts how the smallest arteries constrict – and thus profoundly influences blood pressure.

"This new role for TNF re-brands the traditional cytokine and firmly places it as a central regulator of microvascular myogenic responsiveness, one of the most important known regulatory mechanisms in the cardiovascular system," said Jeff Kroetsch, lead author of the study.

This is the first study to suggest that TNF may help regulate blood pressure. Kroetsch and his colleagues demonstrate that TNF uses a known, but unconventional mechanism, to regulate blood vessel constriction. Instead of activating a conventional "forward signal" through TNF receptors, TNF in the vascular wall initiates a "reverse signal" that directly travels into the contractile smooth muscle cells. This study is the first to demonstrate that such a reverse signal regulates a key physiological process outside of the immune system. This new function for vascular TNF holds true across several species, including humans, suggesting that this mechanism has been conserved through evolution.

Related Stories

Impact on those with inflammatory disease

While an early study, this work suggests that anti-inflammatory drugs targeting TNF could have negative side effects on blood pressure control – a danger that escalates for anyone with a cardiac condition such as heart failure.

"This new role for TNF underlines the need for caution when administering anti-TNF therapeutics, as they could lead to unpredictable blood pressure responses and increase cardiovascular stress," said Steffen-Sebastian Bolz, a Ted Rogers Centre principal investigator, University of Toronto professor of physiology, and Kroetsch's supervisor.

"We suggest that patients taking anti-TNF therapies be continuously monitored and treatment terminated if blood pressure disturbances are observed," Bolz added.

Kroetsch and collaborators found that in small resistance arteries, TNF acts as "mechanosensor" that senses changes in blood pressure. TNF then conducts biochemical signals that affect how the arteries constrict. They observed that TNF controls blood pressure and that drugs that interfere with TNF signaling can dramatically reduce blood pressure.

The ramifications of this research may stretch into other systems in the body.

"Since TNF is expressed in virtually all cells, and they are all sensitive to mechanical forces, this discovery potentially applies to tissues and cell types well beyond the cardiovascular system," Kroetsch said. "Future research may yield insight into other vital processes in the body that are influenced by TNF."

Source:

https://www.utoronto.ca/

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Scientists develop new tool to analyse single-cell RNA data in pre-malignant blood cancers
Intratumoral vaccination prolongs survival in mouse model of early stage resected pancreatic cancer
Phase 2 study shows encouraging results for TTFields therapy in treating recurrent ovarian cancer
Combination of TTFields with standard therapies may improve survival in pancreatic cancer patients
Investigational compound for treating indolent lymphomas shows positive results in phase II clinical study
Shortage of low blood pressure drug for patients with septic shock linked to elevated risk of death
High blood pressure not related to elevated mortality risk for older adults with weak grip strength
New research finds that statins may have potential role in lowering risk of venous thromboembolism

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Are we sleeping less than we used to?

There's no solid evidence that we sleep fewer hours today than we ever did, this is something I have gone into large amounts of detail in my book, in my published papers and at a recent meeting at the Royal Society of Medicine.

Are we sleeping less than we used to?

Pharmaceuticalization of today’s sleep

The pharmaceuticalisation of sleep, put simply, refers to the ways in which sleep becomes a site for manipulation or augmentation through pharmaceutical use. There are different ways in which sleep can be pharmaceuticalised – for example we can use pharmaceuticals to induce sleep, to consolidate broken sleep, or to prevent or delay sleep.

Pharmaceuticalization of today’s sleep

Fighting colorectal cancer

Colorectal cancer is a combined term to describe the malignant tumors that occur in the large intestine; the colon being the upper part of the large intestine and the rectum being the lowest part of the large intestine.

Fighting colorectal cancer

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study identifies specific genetic risk factors that increase susceptibility to gliomas