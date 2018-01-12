ATS to hold 2018 International Conference in San Diego

January 12, 2018

Beginning on May 20, the ATS 2018 International Conference in San Diego will give journalists like you what they have come to expect from the biggest gathering of scientists and clinicians in pulmonary, critical care, and sleep medicine. Register now to get access to:

  • The latest in research and technological advances in the field;
  • Leading experts in pediatric and adult lung health available to provide expert commentary on each day’s poster sessions and abstract presentations;
  • Spirited discourse on basic research, clinical applications and the future of pulmonary medicine and;
  • A well-appointed press room with experienced staff to ensure that your needs are met.

Whether you’re new to the ATS International Conference or a returning journalist, we look forward to seeing you. In case you missed us in DC, take a look at what ATS 2017 had to offer:

  • ATS 2017 Pulmonary and Critical Care Highlights
  • ATS 2017 Sleep Highlights

Journalists are welcome to cover the ATS 2018 Opening Ceremony on the evening of Saturday, May 19. Contact Ms. Dacia Morris, director of communications and marketing, at [email protected]

See you in San Diego!

Source:

http://www.thoracic.org/

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Study connects traditional aerobic physical activity to better sleep for breast cancer survivors
Sugar cravings worsened by lack of sleep
Hospital-based behavioral intervention promotes better sleep in high-risk pregnant women
Shorter sleep duration linked to repetitive negative thoughts like those seen in anxiety, depression
New guide provides evidence-based overview of key sleep challenges faced by women
Researchers discover gene that influences how sleep-deprived people perform mental tasks
Loyola Medicine otolaryngologist corrects sleep apnea symptoms with ENT procedure
Study finds narrowed upper airways in preterm infants that may explain higher OSA risk

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Biomedical, Biophysical and Biological Applications of AFM

Dr. Thomas Mueller is the Director of Product Management in the AFM business unit of Bruker’s Nano Surfaces Division. Thomas has been with Bruker for 12 years having held positions in applications and product management, and is the author of over 50 publications, reviews, and application notes.

Biomedical, Biophysical and Biological Applications of AFM

Choosing a Fluorescence Camera

It is important to select the proper camera for fluorescence microscopy which has high sensitivity and low noise, to avoid photo bleaching your sample. A monochrome camera is also preferred for fluorescence imaging because it does not have a color filter pattern superimposed over the image sensor. Since the microscope’s filter wheel selects which wavelength makes its way to the sensor, a monochrome camera allows equal signal detection on all pixels and increases the overall sensitivity of the camera.

Choosing a Fluorescence Camera

Deciphering Antibodies with Next-Generation Protein Sequencing Technology

Mr. Mingjie Xie, MSc, MBA, is the co-founder and CEO of Rapid Novor Inc. He is a computer scientist by training andreceived his MSc degree from Western University in the field of bioinformatics. He received his MBA degree from Richard Ivey School of Business to pursue his interests in business. Prior to co-founding Rapid Novor Inc, Mingjie is the COO of a bioinformatics software company.

Deciphering Antibodies with Next-Generation Protein Sequencing Technology
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Newborns with spina bifida have sleep-disordered breathing in first days of life, study finds