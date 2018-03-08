Bruker announces acquisition of high-speed QCL-based IR microscopy company

March 8, 2018

Bruker today announced that it has acquired IRM2, a developer of high-speed infrared (IR) imaging microscopes based on quantum cascade laser (QCL) technology. Innovative, fast QCL microscopy expands Bruker’s technology portfolio and market opportunities for infrared microscopy, with applications in biological tissue analysis and materials science, and future potential in tissue diagnostics. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

QCL-based IR microscope

QCL is a novel technology in infrared and Raman microscopy, with key customers at academic and government research institutions, as well as in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The IRM2 QCL platform provides direct infrared imaging with detector arrays at very high speed. A proprietary coherence reduction technique delivers unprecedented image quality, so that the composition of large sample areas can be studied much more rapidly and at high lateral resolution.

Urban Fäh, President of Bruker Optics, stated:

Novel QCL technology can offer major speed advantages for infrared and Raman microscopy of large sampling areas, with great promise for the selective screening of biological tissues. The QCL microscopy technology expands our product portfolio, and we welcome the addition of the talented IRM2 team, which provides valuable new expertise.

Dr. Niels Kröger-Lui, founder and CEO of IRM2, commented:

The IRM2 team is proud to become part of Bruker. This is the next step in our vision of transferring the results of our academic research to industrial products that serve customers globally. We believe that Bruker provides the environment for IRM2 to integrate our know-how and technology into innovative and competitive QCL microscopy and spectroscopy solutions.

