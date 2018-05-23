Epigem's Managing Director sets the bar for life sciences industry at VentureFest

May 23, 2018

Tim Ryan, founder and Managing Director of Redcar-based Epigem, will speak about seeking to set the bar for the life sciences industry at VentureFest, Tees Valley.

The one-day conference which takes place at Wynyard Hall on Tuesday 22nd May, is dedicated to exploring new ideas and innovations to help companies remain relevant, competitive and profitable in the marketplace.

With over 40 years in industry, Tim has established a worldwide scientific reputation. Founding Epigem in 1995, his vision has produced a company which specializes in functional micro-structures,from the molecular level through to the macroscopic level of instrumentation, often in the healthcare diagnostics field.

Tim said:

The life sciences industry is at the forefront of innovation and the UK is particularly strong in this area. Epigem has developed capabilities that are at the cutting edge of this industry, and I’m looking forward to showing at VentureFest how we have set the bar.

The event brings together local businesses, investors, researchers and experts to inspire new ideas, solutions, and collaborations, with the overall goal to boost business growth plans.

Tim will be joined by a variety of speakers from a range of backgrounds and success stories, including speakers from Teesside University, Bloodhound Program, Innovate UK, Angels Den, Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund and Tees Components.

