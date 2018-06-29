Pittcon Exposition Committee opens 2019 booth space reservations

Pittcon announces International Pavilion and updated floor assignment procedures for 2019

The Pittcon Exposition Committee has announced that booth space reservations have opened for Pittcon 2019, taking place in Philadelphia from March 17 to 21. Each 10x10 space is available for $3,050 at www.pittcon.org/exhibitor. Additionally, returning exhibitors are eligible for a $2,500 expansion rate towards additional 10x10 spaces.

Pittcon’s Exposition showcases the latest products, services, and innovations in all areas of analytical chemistry, applied spectroscopy, life science, and a broad number of scientific disciplines to a global audience. In 2018, 718 exhibitors showcased their products and services including 184 international companies and 90 first-timers.

For preferred 2019 placement, exhibitors are encouraged to register by the first week of August. To date, Pittcon has assigned floor spaces based solely on seniority. Beginning in 2019, the Exposition Committee will also consider booth size for preferred placement. On August 6, 2018, assignments will begin in seniority order for companies who reserve 800 SF or more. Then, beginning on August 13, assignments will be made in seniority order for companies who reserve under 800 SF.

Following last year’s success Pittcon will bring back the expanded three-day Exposition, running 9 am-5 pm from March 19 to 21. Featuring a day free of Short Courses and technical sessions, Wednesday’s expo-only day will allow attendees to focus solely on networking and hands-on interactions with exhibitors’ innovations.

New for 2019 is an “International Pavilion”, which celebrates Pittcon’s longstanding global reach, and a “Startup Zone”, which allows new companies to network and showcase their innovations. Returning for the second year will be the popular Lab Gauntlet, DemoZones, and large, interactive park area.

“Pittcon takes pride in creating Expo additions that are inspired directly by attendees’ experiences and feedback,” said 2019 Expo Chair Geoff White. “We found that many visitors were forced to cut their experiences short in order to accommodate Short Courses and technical sessions, and responded by adding a program-free day. Attendees and exhibitors were equally enthusiastic about the update, so we are happy to continue with this format in 2019.”

The Exposition will also offer ancillary services such as Customer Contact Rooms to rent, Seminar Rooms to purchase, and The Nexus, theater style settings that companies can schedule for in 30-minute increments for presentations.