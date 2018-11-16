Game-Changers in Western Blotting and Protein Analysis

insights from industry Ramya Prabakaran & Melody Chang Product Managers GenScript

An interview with Ramya Prabakaran & Melody Chang from GenScript, discussing the major challenges for researchers carrying out western blotting, and how GenScript's automated systems are making the technique less time-consuming and more reliable.

How are GenScript involved in neurobiological research?

GenScript offers a wide range of catalog reagents, including cytokines, antibodies as well as peptides, for different areas of neuroscience research. Our MonoRab™ technology generates high-quality rabbit monoclonal antibodies which yield excellent results for Immunohistochemistry (IHC). We design and develop devices with the aim of making research easy.

What are the biggest challenges for researchers when conducting a western blot?

Although western blotting is the gold standard, it can be a very time-consuming technique. A typical western workflow can take up to a day or two to complete and get results.

There are also lots of steps involved in western blotting that allow for human error. Unfortunately, due to the nature of the technique, it is often impossible to know that there has been an error until you have imaged the blot.

How are GenScript working to reduce the amount of time it takes to conduct a western blot?

GenScript strives to streamline laboratory protocols so that researchers can attain reliable and reproducible results without compromising time.

For example, eStain L1 is an automated protein staining system developed by GenScript that stains and de-stains 2 mini gels in less than 10 minutes. It also boasts protein staining results that are equivalent or better to traditional staining methods.

Traditional coomassie staining can be time-consuming and messy but eStain L1 offers superior sensitivity compared to conventional methods and can detect as low as 12.5 ng of protein.

We recently launched our eBlot L1 ; the first fast, wet transfer system on the market. Researchers can achieve complete transfer efficiency in 9-17 minutes. Using this system, one of our customers was able to transfer 1200kD in 20 minutes!

Prior to the eBlot, they were performing overnight transfers using the traditional wet tank blotting system. Not only did our system save his lab valuable time, he was also able to obtain superior results in under 20 minutes.

As a world leader in protein analysis, what’s next for the company?

Over 90% of researchers still perform their westerns manually. Even though there are a few automated systems on the market, our research found that they are quite expensive, produce inconsistent results, and didn’t necessarily save researchers time.

We have taken all of this feedback into account and are working on a new automated system that alleviates these issues.

Where can readers find more information?

